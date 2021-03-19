Shooting victim ID'd as a suspect sought

Little Rock police Thursday identified the man shot on Geyer Springs Road on Wednesday evening as Kefrin Davis, 28.

Police said in a report that the victim was found lying on the floor of an apartment after officers responded to a shooting call at the Spanish Willow Apartments at 7510 Geyer Springs just before 6 p.m.

A woman at the scene told police Davis was in a vehicle when he was shot, according to the report.

Davis was taken to UAMS Medical Center with a "major injury," the report said.

However, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Thursday evening that the victim had not died of the injury.

Officers are looking for a suspect who a witness described as a man in a grey, hooded sweater who fled in a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the report.