Prep Sports Roundup

Prep Baseball

Prairie Grove 11, Berryville 0

Casey Shipley tossed a one-hitter, struck out 13 and added to hits to help the Tigers notch the win.

Shipley struck out 13 and did not walk a batter, while giving up only Jarrett Stringer's double. He was one of four Tigers to have two hits each. Davis Stephens and Ryder Orr drove in two runs each.

Prep Softball

Bentonville 5, Fort Smith Southside 0

McKenzie Vaughan tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight to help the Lady Tigers remain undefeated.

Bentonville (3-0) combined two hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a Southside error to score three runs in the top of the first inning. Alleyna Rushing singled in the second and later stole home on the back end of a double steal to push the Lady Tigers' lead to 4-0. Sara Watson added an RBI-double in the seventh.

Rogers 7, Fayetteville 1

Ella Beeman and Morgan Heinle combined on a no-hitter and struck out 21 to help the Lady Mounties remain undefeated.

Heinle, who pitched the final three innings, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice. She struck out eight and did not walk a batter for the save. Kadence Janney also had three hits and scored twice for the Lady Mounties (6-0).

Beeman pitched the first four innings to pick up the win, striking out 13.

Fayetteville scored its lone run in the third inning when a batter reached base on a wild pitch after a strikeout and later scored on an error.

Greenwood 9, Fort Smith Northside 7

Myia McCoy hit a three-run home run to help the Lady Bulldogs rally past the Lady Bears.

Fort Smith Northside (5-4) scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to grab a 6-5 lead. But McCoy's homer helped Greenwood rally for the win.

Charlie Taylor went 3-for-4 and drove in run, while McCoy and Claire Chapple added two hits each for Greenwood (3-0).

Danessa Teague's grand slam highlighted the big fifth inning as Northside took a brief lead. Tori Sumbler also went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored one for the Lady Bears.

Waldron 5, Elkins 4

Kadance Espinoza hit a two-out, RBI-double to drive in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ashtyn Moore got the game-winning rally going with a two-out double in the seventh. Espinoza, who doubled and scored in the sixth, then followed with a double, scoring pinch-runner Ashlynn Stidman to give Waldron (3-3) the victory.

Waldron trailed 4-2 after five innings, but scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to win it.

That made a winner of Ashton Young. She allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits. Young struck out 12 and did not walk a batter in seven innings of work.

Farmington 15, Huntsville 0

Remington Adams and Shayley Treat had three hits each to help the Lady Cardinals roll to the three-inning win.

Adams and Treat each went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Grace Boatright went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in three runs for the Lady Cardinals (7-2).

Carson Griggs allowed only one hit, struck out six and did not walk a batter in three innings to pick up the win in the circle.