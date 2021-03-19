State will pay dad $100,000 in boy's death

After years of litigation and appeals, a father who lost his 7-year-old son and wife in a 2013 car accident will receive some compensation from the state.

A subcommittee of lawmakers voted Tuesday to award Dayong Yang $100,000 after he claimed a delayed response from a Little Rock dispatcher led to the death of his son Le "Leo" Yang and his wife Jinglei Yi. The payment was approved Thursday by the full Joint Budget Committee.

Arkansas law granting legal immunity for local governments had prevented Dayong Yang from receiving compensation from Little Rock after the accident. But in an uncommon move, the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee Claims Review Committee overturned a previous decision from the Arkansas Claims Commission, awarding Yang $100,000.

While a lawsuit over Yi's death remains pending in court, the committee's decision marks the legal end for Le's case, Dayong Yang's attorney Carter Stein said.

"This is it on behalf of his son Leo," Stein said. "This is kind of the end of an eight-year legal journey on behalf of Leo."

Yang's legal battles began in January 2013 after Yi's Ford Expedition slid off a road into a frigid Little Rock pond.

Yang claimed a Little Rock dispatcher mishandled the call, dispatching an ambulance ill-equipped to rescue his wife and son.

When the Little Rock ambulance service arrived, it had to call rescuers who were equipped to go and save Yi and the young boy from the submerged car.

It took nearly an hour for rescuers to arrive and pull Yi and Le from the crash, Dayong Yang claimed in documents presented to the committee. Yi died later that day at a hospital, while Le suffered severe brain damage and died two years later. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services later agreed to a $25,000 settlement

In court, Yang argued that the city violated his son's civil rights because first responders waited for designated water rescuers instead of acting, but a 2019 decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court found the city can't be held financially responsible for Le Yang's death.

After a Pulaski County circuit judge dismissed the case against the city, Yang took his case to the Arkansas Claims Commission to seek relief from the state for his son's death.

In September, the Claims Commission dismissed Yang's case, but Yang appealed, winning in Tuesday's Claims Review Committee meeting.

Sen. Mark Johnson, vice chairman of the Claims Review Committee, said the payment to Yang probably was not enough, adding: "I think that we have kicked the can down the road" on the state's immunity law.

"He [Yang] understands that this award of $100,000 is probably the best result he could hope for given the way the immunity laws are structured in Arkansas," Stein said.

However, the state's immunity law has not prevented Yang from suing the dispatcher in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where he won a $17.6 million judgment for his son's death.

On Thursday, Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, said the committee decided on the award to Yang, adding that the state wasn't liable for the deaths of Yi and Le Yang.

"I think the committee just felt like that there should be some sort of closure, something given to the family," Ballinger said.