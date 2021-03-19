Suspect in killings linked to Atlanta spas

The man charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors Tuesday evening had been a customer of at least two of the spas, police said.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton of the Atlanta Police Department said in a news conference Thursday that the suspect had patronized both of the massage businesses that were attacked in the city, where police say he shot and killed four women of Asian descent.

Authorities have said he drove to those businesses after fatally shooting four people at a spa in the suburbs, including two women of Asian descent. The police there said they did not know whether the suspect was a customer at that site.

As the killings brought a wave of anger and attention to violence against Asian Americans, Atlanta police officials emphasized that they were continuing to investigate all possible motives for the killings.

"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Hampton said when asked whether the police had ruled out classifying the attack as a hate crime.

Atlanta police officials also sought to distance themselves from the investigation in Cherokee County, where the first four victims were killed.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, told police that the attacks were not racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

Long's statements spurred anger and widespread skepticism in the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted for violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Cherokee County sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker also drew criticism for saying Long had "a really bad day" and "this is what he did."

Sheriff Frank Reynolds released a statement Thursday acknowledging that some of Baker's comments stirred "much debate and anger" and said the agency regrets any "heartache" caused by his words.

Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault and is being held at the Cherokee County jail. His lawyer said Long had waived an arraignment that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Georgia lawmakers last year passed a hate-crimes law that allows additional penalties to be imposed for certain offenses when motivated by a victim's race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability. A hate crime is not a standalone crime under the law, but it can be used to add time to a sentence once someone is convicted of another crime.

The four victims at the suburban spa, two of whom were white, have been identified, but Hampton said he could not yet release the names of the women killed at the two spas in Atlanta because the police have not been able to reach the "proper next of kin." He said the police were working with the South Korean Consulate to do so.

The police have identified the victims of the attack on Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris already were scheduled to travel to Atlanta to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but the trip took on new meaning after the shootings. The visit today also takes place during an intense debate over voter rights in Georgia. Harris is the first vice president of Asian descent.

During the trip, Biden and Harris will instead meet with Asian American leaders to discuss the ongoing threats against the community, meet with other local leaders and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an update on the pandemic.

Also Thursday, Biden directed that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Monday in honor of the dead.

China on Thursday called on the U.S. to take measures to stem violence against people of Asian heritage.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday that violence against Asians in the U.S. was "outrageous and distressing," leaving China "deeply concerned."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times; and by Kate Brumback, Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire and Nancy Benac of The Associated Press.