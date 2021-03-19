UAMS clinic for shots scheduled for Monday

A covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Jericho Way Day Resource Center in Little Rock.

The Center is at 3000 Spring Blvd.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will administer 100 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic also will have two-dose vaccines available if needed.

Individuals in the following phases are eligible, UAMS said:

Phase 1-A: Health care workers, long-term-care residents and staff members, staff members with emergency medical services, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, and other high-priority groups.

Phase 1-B: People age 65 years and older, educators, workers in food and agriculture, essential government and others. More information about who is in the 1-B category is available on the Arkansas Department of Health website. People should provide proof of employment for verification of eligibility, UAMS said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Phase 1-C: Arkansans ages 16-64 with health conditions that increase their risk for contracting severe covid-19; people living in high-risk settings, including those who are incarcerated or detained, those living in group homes, congregate settings or crowded housing and student housing such as dorms, and fraternity and sorority housing; and essential workers in different job categories.

More information about who is in the 1-C category is available at https://bit.ly/2NvDMst.

UAMS also operates a public vaccination clinic at the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St., in Little Rock from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Appointments are available by calling (501) 686-8960 or visiting https://bit.ly/38XCpKO.