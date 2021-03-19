U.S. AstraZeneca shots to go to Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON -- With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced Thursday that the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots.

The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to "loan" a limited number of doses to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal "way ahead of schedule."

"I'm proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," Biden said. He promised to unveil a new vaccination target next week, as the U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.

Ahead of Biden's remarks, the White House said it was finalizing plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the details of the loan were still being worked out, but 2.5 million doses would go to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada.

"Our first priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population," Psaki said. But she added that "ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission-critical step, is mission-critical to ending the pandemic."

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S., waiting for emergency-use authorization, and that has sparked an international outcry that lifesaving vaccine is being withheld when it could be used elsewhere. The White House said just 7 million of the AstraZeneca doses are ready for shipment.

The initial run of doses manufactured in the U.S. are owned by the federal government under the terms of agreements reached with drugmakers, and the Biden administration has faced calls from allies across the globe to release the AstraZeneca shots for immediate use. Biden has also fielded direct requests from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to buy vaccines produced in the United States.

The announcement of the vaccine distribution came at a critical time in negotiations with Mexico. Biden has moved quickly to dismantle some of former President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, stopping the swift expulsion of children at the border and proposing a pathway to citizenship for millions of migrants in the United States.

But he is clinging to a central element of Trump's agenda: relying on Mexico to restrain a wave of people making their way to the United States.

Anticipating a surge of migrants and the most apprehensions by U.S. agents at the border in two decades, Biden asked Lopez Obrador in a video call this month whether more could be done to help solve the problem, according to Mexican officials and another person briefed on the conversation.

The two presidents also discussed the possibility of the United States sending Mexico some of its surplus vaccine supply, a senior Mexican official said. Mexico has publicly asked the Biden administration to send it doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Global public health advocates say wealthy nations like the U.S. need to do far more to help stem the spread of the pandemic. The World Health Organization on Thursday issued a report saying fewer than 7 million covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Africa. That's equivalent to what the U.S. administers in a matter of days.

Biden did move to have the U.S. contribute financially to the United Nations- and World Health Organization-backed Covax alliance, which will share vaccine with more than 90 lower- and middle-income nations, but the U.S. has yet to commit to sharing any doses.

Biden's 100 million-dose goal was announced Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine, let alone the three that have now received emergency authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden's goal was not ambitious enough. He quickly raised it to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Now the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day -- and the pace is likely to rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden's inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration. Vaccination trend lines pointed to Biden breaking the 100 million mark Thursday, with the total likely to be confirmed by the CDC as soon as today.

The president has moved to speed up deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to expand the number of places to get shots and people who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the nation's capacity to inject doses as supply constraints lift.

SUPPLY TOPS DEMAND

Vaccine access is expanding around the country partly because of a lack of demand for the shots created by patient hesitancy and in some cases outright resistance.

The abrupt decision March 9 to discard eligibility requirements in Alaska -- making it the first state to do so -- illustrates how quickly access is expanding.

Health officials said vaccine misinformation metastasizing online plays a role in resistance and is adding to their sense of urgency about the pace of vaccinations. "It felt like we were in a race against not only the virus and the variants, but also misinformation," said Alaska's chief medical officer, Anne Zink.

Moves to simplify eligibility and expand access are signs of success, experts said. But as supply becomes more abundant, "vaccine hesitancy becomes all the more apparent," said Katherine Poehling, a professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest School of Medicine and a member of the panel that advises the government about how vaccines should be used.

Mississippi on Tuesday joined Alaska in making vaccines available to all residents 16 and older. A number of individual counties, from Arizona to North Carolina, have also beckoned everyone to make appointments.

Other states are opening eligibility more gradually, including Maryland, where officials said Thursday that those 60 and older would become eligible next week -- the first in a series of steps that will lead to widespread access by April 27. That is within the May 1 deadline that Biden set last week for states to qualify all adults.

Places like Mississippi that have already scrapped their eligibility rules offer the rest of the country a glimpse of the future. Some residents are thrilled to have the chance to be inoculated.

"I wasn't expecting to be able to get the vaccine for at least another few weeks," said Emily Hillhouse of Brandon, Miss., who signed up Tuesday, the day after her 24th birthday. "It was kind of like a late birthday present."

But many other people are holding back, spotlighting challenges likely to face the rest of the country related to equity, access and trust that could complicate the quest to reach the high levels of immunity needed to stop the virus's spread.

Mississippi's top health officer, Thomas Dobbs, acknowledged as much in assessing whether the state had provided for its most vulnerable residents before moving onto others. "Am I confident that we're where we need to be? Of course not," he told reporters this week. "We've got a long way to go."

Nirav Shah, director of Maine's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said he has been hearing from colleagues across the country that they are starting to see appointments go unfilled. "When they opened up and released doses, they are not being snapped up in 10 minutes like they were a month ago," he said.

"This I take as the very earliest sign that we are shifting from urgency to hesitancy," said Shah, who is also president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. "What I think we are uncovering is a little more baseline reticence as we move into the younger populations."

Still, Shah cautioned against conflating lack of demand with hesitancy. Many people may simply not feel the same degree of urgency, he said. People who have had the opportunity to get vaccinated but have not done so fall along a spectrum, including some who are uninformed, some who are misinformed and some who just haven't gotten around to it.

