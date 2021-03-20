4A boys championship

Class 4A

MILLS COMETS VS. MORRILTON DEVIL DOGS

Time 1 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MILLS

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

0Javion Guy-KingF6-6Jr.

23Joseph BellF6-5Sr.

5Jakari LivingstonF6-4Sr.

3Q.J. KingG5-7So.

4Marcus KendrickG6-2So.

COACH Raymond Cooper

CONFERENCE 4A-5

RECORD 25-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Pocahontas 70-52 (regional first round), def. Brookland 53-51 (regional semifinals), def. Blytheville 54-52 (regional finals), def. Farmington 66-50 (state quarterfinals), def. Blytheville 51-45 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Mills has moments where it gets into a hurry when it doesn't have to, especially when it has a lead. Playing under control will aid the Comets' chances against a Morrilton team that plays fast at times but rarely beats itself.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MORRILTON

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

1Joseph PinionF6-6Jr.

14Brock HendrixF6-3Sr.

24Devin FosterG6-2Sr.

2Darrius AllisonG5-10Sr.

21Keevon MooreG5-11Sr.

COACH Keith Zackery

CONFERENCE 4A-4

RECORD 20-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Shiloh Christian 71-50 (regional first round), def. Berryville 52-48 (regional semifinals), def. Farmington 52-47 (regional finals), def. Monticello 72-69 (state quarterfinals), def. Magnolia 70-64 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Staying out of foul trouble nearly cost the Devil Dogs against Magnolia. Running into to those same issues against Mills could bite Morrilton in the final. Avoiding that allows Pinion and Allison to create for others freely.

NOTEWORTHY Mills was ranked No. 2 in the preseason while Morrilton was unranked. ... Mills won the previous meeting between the two, a 66-43 victory in the quarterfinals last season. ... Cooper won state titles in 2017 and 2020 (co-champion with Magnolia). ... Pinion has committed to the University of Arkansas. ... Both teams lost to Class 6A runner-up Little Rock Central. ... Hendrix was named an all-stater last season at Central Arkansas Christian.

-- Erick Taylor