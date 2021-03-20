5A boys championship

Class 5A

JONESBORO GOLDEN HURRICANE VS. MAUMELLE HORNETS

Time 7 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

JONESBORO

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

3Keylin McBrideG5-11Sr.

21Jesse WashingtonG6-1Jr.

1Amarion WilsonG5-11Jr.

24Kavon PointerG6-3Jr.

5Devarius MontgomeryF6-4So.

COACH Wes Swift

CONFERENCE 5A-East

RECORD 23-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Jacksonville 62-57 (state first round), def. Mountain Home 55-37 (state quarterfinals), def. Little Rock Parkview 58-40 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY The Golden Hurricane have always made their mark with their defense under Swift, and they did so in the semifinal round against Little Rock Parkview. Playing aggressively on that end of the floor can only lead to good things.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAUMELLE

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

20Darvis Raspberry Jr.F6-4Sr.

23Nico DavillierF6-5Jr.

2Carl Daughtery Jr.G6-2Jr.

11Josh DentonG6-5Sr.

5Riley WadeG6-1Jr.

COACH Michael Shook

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

RECORD 20-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Marion 60-58 (state first round), def. Russellville 59-50 (state quarterfinals), def. Sylvan Hills 70-64 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY The Hornets hit the boards hard, particularly Raspberry and Davillier. That gives the Hornets extra possessions, and that means more chances for Daughtery, Denton and the rest to put more points on the scoreboard.

NOTEWORTHY Maumelle was ranked No. 2 in the preseason while Jonesboro was No. 3. ... The teams played in the quarterfinals last season, with Maumelle holding on for a 72-66 victory. ... The Golden Hurricane are looking to win their 14th state title and first since 2018. ... Maumelle is playing in the title game for the first time since 2016. ... Jonesboro hasn't lost a game since an 87-83 setback at Class 6A champion North Little Rock on Dec. 29 – a string of 20 consecutive games. ... Maumelle has won five of its past six games.

-- Erick Taylor