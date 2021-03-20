Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas vs. Alabama baseball

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:46 a.m.

Today's game

NO. 24 ALABAMA vs. NO. 1 ARKANSAS

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Alabama 15-3, 1-0 SEC; Arkansas 12-3, 0-1

STARTING PITCHERS Alabama: RHP Dylan Smith (0-1, 2.13 ERA); Arkansas: RHP Zebulon Vermillion (1-0, 2.60)

TELEVISION None

INTERNET SEC Nwtwork-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens appeared to be suffer a lower left leg injury after a collision with Alabama's Cayden Rose during the second inning. Slavens remained in the game for a few more innings before Jacob Nesbit singled for him as a pinch hitter in the sixth. ... Arkansas pitchers Peyton Pallette, Blake Adams and Patrick Wicklander needed 65 pitches to get through the second inning. ... Arkansas LHP Evan Taylor allowed his first runs of the season, four of them in the eighth inning, to leave Jaxon Wiggins as the only Razorback pitcher with more than one inning with a 0.00 ERA. ... LHP Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.00) is expected to face Alabama LHP Antoine Jean (2-0, 1.45) in Sunday's 2 p.m. finale on the SEC Network.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Alabama, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Memphis, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Miss. State, 6:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

No active virus cases at Fayetteville School District
by Alex Golden
Rogers students learn about the chain reaction of giving
by Mary Jordan
Driver rams into multiple Northwest Arkansas police cars in nearly hourlong pursuit
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup
Pine Bluff man arrested in Fayetteville shooting
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT