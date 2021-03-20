Arkansas vs. Alabama baseball

Today's game
NO. 24 ALABAMA vs. NO. 1 ARKANSAS
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville
RECORDS Alabama 15-3, 1-0 SEC; Arkansas 12-3, 0-1
STARTING PITCHERS Alabama: RHP Dylan Smith (0-1, 2.13 ERA); Arkansas: RHP Zebulon Vermillion (1-0, 2.60)
TELEVISION None
INTERNET SEC Nwtwork-Plus
SHORT HOPS Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens appeared to be suffer a lower left leg injury after a collision with Alabama's Cayden Rose during the second inning. Slavens remained in the game for a few more innings before Jacob Nesbit singled for him as a pinch hitter in the sixth. ... Arkansas pitchers Peyton Pallette, Blake Adams and Patrick Wicklander needed 65 pitches to get through the second inning. ... Arkansas LHP Evan Taylor allowed his first runs of the season, four of them in the eighth inning, to leave Jaxon Wiggins as the only Razorback pitcher with more than one inning with a 0.00 ERA. ... LHP Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.00) is expected to face Alabama LHP Antoine Jean (2-0, 1.45) in Sunday's 2 p.m. finale on the SEC Network.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY Alabama, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Memphis, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY Off
FRIDAY at Miss. State, 6:30 p.m.