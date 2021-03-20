Arkansas vs. Alabama baseball

Today's game

NO. 24 ALABAMA vs. NO. 1 ARKANSAS

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Alabama 15-3, 1-0 SEC; Arkansas 12-3, 0-1

STARTING PITCHERS Alabama: RHP Dylan Smith (0-1, 2.13 ERA); Arkansas: RHP Zebulon Vermillion (1-0, 2.60)

TELEVISION None

INTERNET SEC Nwtwork-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens appeared to be suffer a lower left leg injury after a collision with Alabama's Cayden Rose during the second inning. Slavens remained in the game for a few more innings before Jacob Nesbit singled for him as a pinch hitter in the sixth. ... Arkansas pitchers Peyton Pallette, Blake Adams and Patrick Wicklander needed 65 pitches to get through the second inning. ... Arkansas LHP Evan Taylor allowed his first runs of the season, four of them in the eighth inning, to leave Jaxon Wiggins as the only Razorback pitcher with more than one inning with a 0.00 ERA. ... LHP Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.00) is expected to face Alabama LHP Antoine Jean (2-0, 1.45) in Sunday's 2 p.m. finale on the SEC Network.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Alabama, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Memphis, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Miss. State, 6:30 p.m.