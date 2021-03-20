OPINION | TRUDY RUBIN: Back to civics 101

Anyone who wondered during this past annus horribilis whether many Americans no longer grasped the meaning of democracy could find plenty of stats to back that dismal conclusion.

In 2018, only around a third of Americans could pass a basic U.S. citizenship test modeled on the one required of immigrants for naturalization, according to a survey released by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship foundation. And that was before the Trump administration made the immigration test harder.

But as anti-democratic trends threaten our country, this level of civic ignorance has revived bipartisan interest in civic education. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) have just introduced the Civics Secures Democracy Act, which would fund educators, nonprofits, and state agencies to strengthen civics education for K-12 students. The idea is to ensure sustained federal support for civics curriculum developed by districts and states.

Before this bipartisan bill gets bogged down by partisan attacks, I suggest all sides take a look at Germany’s deep experience with civic education and the role it plays in combating extremism and racism. There are important lessons to be learned.

“Germany has a long tradition of civic education,” I was told by Daniel Koehler, director of the German Institute on Radicalization and De-radicalization Studies in Stuttgart. Given the country’s history of fascism, the German federal democracy set a goal of “spreading basic knowledge of democracy, rule of law, and history of past conflicts,” Koehler said.

And here is the most critical part for Americans to ponder: Germany has a Federal Agency for Civic Education, along with civic education centers in each of its 16 states, that is considered nonpartisan.

Here comes the key: “What is controversial in society must be presented as controversial,” explains Koehler. Students must be presented with all sides of a controversy and then given the chance to argue it out in the classroom.

“The idea is so they can make their own views. There must be no conversion on political issues. This protects political education from political overreach.” Is such a concept even imaginable in today’s America?

Yet the fact remains that as of 2018, only nine states and the District of Columbia required a full year of civics.

If Sens. Coons and Cornyn (with White House backing) can convince the public that civic ed is possible, without partisan hysteria, they will truly deserve the country’s thanks.