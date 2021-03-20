Boone held in high esteem at Central

Eddie Boone was a basketball coach, a friend, a competitor and a mentor, and served as a cornerstone of a community in the 47 years after he arrived at Little Rock Central in 1974 all the way through his passing this week at the age of 84.

"He was an excellent teacher," former Little Rock Hall Coach Oliver Elders said. "His players loved him. He had relationships with the players and with the coaches. In this league, you had to have a reputation for that. You had to be a good person. And he was all of that."

Boone blazed a legacy while guiding the Tigers' boys basketball program from 1974-94 and remained a integral piece of the school in the decades that followed. He led Central to a state title in his first season and retired in 1994 with eight conference titles and two state championships under his belt with the Tigers, earning 1,207 wins across his 20 seasons in charge.

In 2018, Central renamed its basketball fieldhouse to honor Boone and his successor, Oliver Fitzpatrick, who coached the Tigers from 1994-2018.

"We lost a great coach," Fitzpatrick said. "He was a forerunner for this school. But I also lost a really good friend. He had so much to do with my development and the success I had in leading this program for the next 24 years after he retired.

Boone starred as a quarterback at Stuttgart's Holman High School from 1952-56, and later played football and graduated from Philander Smith College. His coaching career began in 1961 at Hughes before moving on to coach Eastside Menifee High School from 1964-73. Boone coached Menifee to the Class B state title in 1972, a 51-35 victory over Mayflower.

Boone had immediate success at Central. His first team finished 27-1 and captured the 1975 Overall and Class AAAA titles. The Tigers defeated Hall 51-46 in the Class AAAA championship game and knocked off both Fayetteville and Magnolia in the Overall tournament by a combined three points. The Tigers remained perennial winners under his leadership.

Boone won his second state title at Central in 1980, beating North Little Rock 64-56. The Tigers lost to unbeaten West Memphis in the Overall finals that year.

"He had that fire in his belly," Elders said. "He didn't want to lose. He put the kind of players out there on the floor that didn't want to lose. They would fight you all the way down."

He retired in 1994 and remained a fixture at Central for the next 27 years. Boone served as a mentor to Fitzpatrick, passing along the rotation offense he crafted during his tenure which Fitzpatrick used to coach the Tigers to a pair of state championships and five conference titles in 24 seasons.

But it was the wisdom Boone imparted onto Fitzpatrick away from the court that most impacted, often passed along over gumbo at a restaurant off of Colonel Glenn Road. Boone was in his early 20s when nine Black students enrolled at Central, integrating the first major high school in the South, and he remained keenly aware of that history during his time coaching and in retirement through his guidance with Fitzpatrick.

"He always impressed upon me that the job of being the head coach at Little Rock Central was a significant position," Fitzpatrick said. "You have have an obligation to build some bridges in the community with respect to race relations. I tried to the best of my ability to do that. That was the most significant thing I got from him."

Boone's name was emblazoned -- alongside Fitzpatrick's -- to Central's fieldhouse in 2018. The occasion served as a testament not only to the coaching career Boone achieved with the Tigers, but also the marks he left on countless individuals he came across during and after his time on the bench, and the legacy he created in the school's community.

"You could see the pride on his face that day," Elders said. "It was a reflection of the relationships he had not only with the community but the student body. He had made that whole thing a family affair. You could tell how much Coach Boone meant to Central."