CDC revision says 3 feet OK for classrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for schools Friday, saying 3 feet of distance between students is sufficient for all elementary and most middle and high schools, a change that lays the groundwork for many districts to reopen full time for in-person classes.

The announcement was made as the CDC published new research that found limited coronavirus transmission in schools that require masks but not always 6 feet of distance, which had been the standard. That was true even in areas with high community spread of the virus.

Teachers unions opposed the change, and unions may resist efforts to return large numbers of students to school buildings at one time. Many big districts have just recently begun to reopen for part-time, in-person school, and often after tense negotiations with teachers.

Nonetheless, the new guidelines represent a significant reversal from CDC guidance issued last month that schools maintain 6 feet of distance between people. To achieve that, the CDC said, schools in most of the country should hold off on fully reopening.

That put the CDC at odds with President Joe Biden, who has called on schools to fully reopen.

The February recommendation also came under fire from many experts as overly cautious, particularly as more evidence emerged that schools were safely operating with people closer to one another. Nonetheless, with the guidance in place, many districts adopted hybrid systems, where students are in school buildings part of the time and learning from home the rest.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that new evidence prompted the change.

"CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges," she said in a statement. "These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based road map to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction."

"We need time to review the guidance," Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Friday about the CDC's newly released guidance on physical distancing in schools. "The Department of Health will review the guidance, as well. We always work very closely with them whenever new guidance comes out."

In the meantime, the education division is urging districts to work with their Ready For Learning covid-19 mitigation committees to discuss whether any changes to their policies are needed as the number of vaccinations increases and infections decrease, Mundell said.

"We are also encouraging districts to maintain best practices that have worked well this school year," she said.

"The success that schools have had with mitigating the spread -- it's not just been one measure. It's not just the masks. It's been that in addition to all the other safety measures they have put into place such as hand sanitizing, wiping down surfaces and distancing as much as they possibly can with students."

Districts and schools have put in a number of measures over the course of the school year to reduce the spread of the virus, Mundell said. As a result, there have been a relatively few times that schools and districts have had to temporarily shift from classroom instruction to remote instruction because of an outbreak or quarantines because of to exposure to the virus.

"It's not just one effort but multiple efforts combined have worked well to mitigate the spread and keep the doors open," Mundell said about schools.

Until recently, the debate over distancing in schools has been complicated by a lack of research directly comparing the risks of various distances between people. Most experts say the research behind the 6-foot parameter is outdated, but they also agree that more distance is better.

A growing number of scientists have called for smaller distances in schools, saying the risk must be weighed against growing examples of safe reopening and mounting evidence of mental health and academic harms to students who have been learning remotely for more than a year.

"Look, 100 feet is safer than 6 feet, which is safer than 3 feet," former CDC director Tom Frieden said during a Washington Post Live interview this week. "Is 3 feet OK for most schools? Absolutely, if they mask, if they rapidly identify cases and isolate and quarantine."

That case was bolstered last week with a study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, that found similar rates of spread in Massachusetts school districts that used a 3-foot minimum and those that used 6.

CHEERS, CONCERNS

Friday's change occurred after some state and local officials dropped the 6-foot recommendation on their own. This week, for instance, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia said that it would open four days a week in April, a change made possible by reducing the required distance from 6 to 3 feet.

Others said the new rules would speed a return to more normal school.

"Like everyone else, we're waiting for the CDC to change its social-distancing guidelines so we can go to 3 feet," said Roberto Padilla, superintendent of the Newburgh, N.Y., city schools. He said he hopes to shift from a hybrid system to full-time this spring.

New York City schools welcomed the news and said on Twitter that it would allow the district to "bring even more students back into buildings!" The district said it would offer a new opt-in opportunity for families next week.

In Philadelphia, Superintendent William Hite also hopes the recommendations will help ramp up in-person teaching, but the district has a long way to go. Currently, an agreement with the teachers union allows only for children in prekindergarten through second grade in buildings, and only part time. "We're going to quickly pivot to reanalyzing distancing for the classrooms and schools so that we can open those rooms and schools to more children," Hite said Friday.

But the change is opposed by the country's two large teachers unions, and it's far from clear that teachers will go along. Ahead of the announcement, the unions argued that there is scant research about the impact of closer contact in urban schools, where buildings are older and classrooms more crowded.

"We are concerned that the CDC has changed one of the basic rules for how to ensure school safety without demonstrating certainty that the change is justified by the science," said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

The CDC said Friday that most of the school-based infections have been among adults, or between students and staff members. Therefore, it recommended 6 feet of distance between students and their teachers and among teachers and staff members. But the agency said the rules can be relaxed for student-to-student interactions.

For elementary schools, it said, 3 feet of distance among students is sufficient no matter what the infection rates are in the surrounding community. Young children are much less likely to have severe cases of covid-19, and some research suggests they spread the coronavirus less efficiently than adolescents and teens.

The recommendations are more complex for middle and high schools and depend on which of four levels of community transmission are present in the surrounding area. At the three lowest levels, the CDC says 3 feet of distance is sufficient for all schools. But at the highest tier, the agency recommends 6 feet -- meaning schools would probably have to rotate students in a hybrid system. As of Sunday, CDC data showed that 40% of U.S. counties were in that highest tier, defined as a seven-day average of 100 or more daily cases per 100,000 people.

The agency says that even then, secondary schools can drop the standard to 3 feet, but only if they are able to keep students in cohorts, which limit interactions to a small group. That is difficult to do in middle and high school, where students typically break into different groups depending on the course.

100 MILLION DOSES

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Friday cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office, as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort.

With the nation now administering about 2.5 million shots per day, Biden, who promised to set a new goal for vaccinations next week, teased the possibility of setting a 200 million-dose goal by his 100th day in office.

"We may be able to double it," he told reporters before leaving the White House for Atlanta. The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.

As the pace of U.S. vaccinations and supply improves, the White House said the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots.

The Biden administration on Thursday revealed the outlines of a plan to "loan" a limited number of doses to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. was on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal "way ahead" of schedule.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would go to Mexico and 1.5 million would be sent to Canada. He emphasized that because the AstraZeneca shot is not yet authorized in the U.S., "This loan will not reduce the supply of vaccine to Americans."

As vaccinations rise, officials in at least 18 states have committed to opening shot appointments to all adults in March or April, part of a fast-moving expansion as states race to meet Biden's goal of universal eligibility by May 1.

In Ohio, all adults will be allowed to seek shots starting March 29. In Connecticut, April 5. In Alaska and Mississippi, all adults are already able to book appointments. And Thursday, officials in Illinois, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Maryland and Missouri said that all adults would be allowed in April to sign up for a shot, while Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said universal eligibility would begin there next week.

But even as the pace of vaccinations has accelerated to about 2.5 million shots each day nationwide, the country finds itself at a precarious point in the pandemic. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all fallen sharply from January peaks, yet infection levels have plateaued this month, at about 55,000 new cases a day. While governors relax restrictions on businesses like bars, indoor gyms and casinos, highly infectious variants are spreading and some states, especially on the East Coast, have struggled for weeks to make any progress in reducing cases.

As parts of the country continue to see progress, many Americans are booking spring break trips, dining in newly reopened restaurants and replanning summer weddings that were abruptly canceled in 2020. All the while, the path ahead -- and public guidance about how people should behave in this moment -- seems uncertain, even contradictory.

Although deaths have dropped considerably in New York, progress in reducing cases has stalled. The state has more recent cases per capita than everywhere except New Jersey, and the New York City metro area has the country's second-highest rate of new infections, behind only Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, warned Friday "that it's really quite risky to declare victory before you have the level of infection in the community to a much, much lower level than 53,000 cases per day."

"So it is unfortunate, but not surprising, to me that you are seeing increases in number of cases per day in areas -- cities, states or regions -- even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 [million] to 3 million per day," Fauci said.

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Meckler, Karin Brulliard and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post; by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Julie Bosman and Mitch Smith of The New York Times; and by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.