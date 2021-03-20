Class 4A girls championship

Class 4A

FARMINGTON LADY CARDINALS VS. HARRISON LADY GOBLINS

Time 10 a.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

FARMINGTON

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

23Trinity JohnsonG5-9Sr.

11Carson DillardG5-7Jr.

20Megan HernandezF5-8Jr.

34Morgan BryeF5-10Jr.

12Tori KerseyF5-10Sr.

COACH Brad Johnson

CONFERENCE 4A-1

RECORD 23-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Pottsville 56-51 (regional first round), lost to Morrilton 47-44 (regional semifinals), def. Harrison 63-61 (regional consolation), def. Southside Batesville 59-45 (state first round), def. Mena 72-47 (state quarterfinals), def. Pulaski Academy 62-57, OT (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY When the Lady Cardinals are shooting well from the three-point line, they are extremely tough to defend. Dillard, Johnson and among others can all shoot with consistency from there. When that happens, it creates lanes for Kersey to drive through.

PROBABLE STARTERS

HARRISON

NO.PLAYERPOS.HT.CL.

30Maggie SalmonF5-6Sr.

4Clare BargerF5-8So.

3Alex HillG5-9Sr.

10Sydney ShrumG5-6Sr.

22Mariah HudsonG5-6Sr.

COACH Kristian Williams

CONFERENCE 4A-1

RECORD 19-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Ozark 47-23 (regional first round), lost to Pea Ridge 57-54 (region semifinals), lost to Farmington 63-61 (regional consolation), def. Brookland 49-41 (state first round), def. Star City 62-57 (state quarterfinals), def. Morrilton 54-48 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Hill is the motor for the Lady Goblins and can get off any shot she wants, but it's her drives to the basket that gives teams fits. Harrison has others that can score, but a great game from Hill will be huge.

NOTEWORTHY Farmington was ranked No. 2 in the preseason while Harrison was No. 3. ... This will be the fourth meeting between these teams, with Farmington winning the last two. ... Hill was an all-state player last season at Alpena. ... Johnson has committed to play for Southwestern Oklahoma State.

-- Erick Taylor