Driver rams into multiple Northwest Arkansas police cars in nearly hourlong pursuit

Lowell police arrested a man early Friday after a pursuit that lasted about 50 minutes, according to a Police Department news release.

Justin Thornhill, 44, of 479 Henry De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown was arrested in connection with fleeing and aggravated assault. Thornhill was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell officers encountered a suspected intoxicated driver on South Bloomington Street, just south of Monroe Avenue, at about 12:54 a.m. Friday, according to the release posted on the department's Facebook page. The officers tried to stop Thornhill, but he refused to pull over, according to the release.

The pursuit continued across parts of both Benton and Washington counties, including Lowell, Springdale, Elm Springs and Rogers.

At one point Thornhill stopped in the middle of a dead-end street. Police officers left their cars to stop the car when Thornhill backed up into a police car, then fled into a residential driveway and got turned around heading back in the opposite direction, according to the release.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to assist. Thornhill rammed one deputy's car head on, then backed up and rammed the car a second time, according to the release. He then drove around the deputy's car and hit another deputy's vehicle, according to the release. Both cars couldn't continue the chase because of the damage and the deputies continued on foot, according to the release.

Thornhill drove away with Lowell officers still in pursuit before running off the road into the woods about half a mile later. After Thornhill refused to cooperate, officers used pepper spray through the car's broken window to arrest him, according to the release.

Thornhill and the officers involved in crashes were evaluated at Mercy Hospital and released.