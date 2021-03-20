• Paige Bergman, 20, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after telling deputies that she had been using her phone to shop while driving when she hit a bicyclist in Port Orange, Fla., who turned out to be Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, breaking his leg and giving him bumps, bruises and cuts.

• James Garrett, 65, who performed a John Denver tribute show at the IMAX theater in Branson, Mo., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting that he created a fake charity for foster children to bilk his audience members of thousands of dollars that he spent on personal expenses.

• Jerry Sanders, 57, of Memphis faces murder and arson charges after prosecutors said he doused a rooming house kitchen and a bedroom door with gasoline and set them on fire, killing a resident after the two argued over a lawnmower.

• Timothy Watson, 30, of Ranson, W.Va., pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after he was accused of selling devices online that converted semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic weapons to followers of a far-right extremist movement, federal prosecutors said.

• Chance Joseph Seneca, 19, of Lafayette, La., faces federal hate crime and kidnapping charges after being accused of trying to kill and dismember a gay man he abducted after they met using social media and a dating app, prosecutors said.

• Steven Shields, 24, of Dunnellon, Fla., already facing state arson and burglary charges after being accused of setting a fire at a Catholic church in Ocala, was indicted on a federal hate crime charge, prosecutors said.

• Travis Clark, 37, a former Catholic priest in Pearl River, La., and two women, Mindy Dixon, 41, of Kent, Wash., and Melissa Cheng, 28, of Alpharetta, Ga., were charged with institutional vandalism after being accused of having sex on a church altar, prosecutors said.

• Gregg Shore, an assistant district attorney in Bucks County, Pa., earning a six-figure salary, was demoted from being the office's second-in-command after admitting he had a part-time job and had made DoorDash food deliveries during working hours.

• David Whitaker, 42, of Marana, Ariz., described as a survivalist by police who sought him on child sex abuse-related charges, was arrested after he spent more than three months hiding in the desert living in a shack he had constructed, authorities said.