Man admits not reporting crime

A Pope County man faces up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty Friday to a reduced charge of misprision of a felony, or failure to report a crime, for his part in a white supremacist drug trafficking ring that resulted in indictments against 54 people accused of crimes ranging from kidnapping and attempted murder to narcotics conspiracy and weapons violations.

Ralph Ross, 56, of Atkins was initially charged in an indictment with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, for which he could have been sentenced to prison for up to 40 years. In exchange for a guilty plea on the lesser charge, the government agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charge.

Ross was originally indicted over his role in drug trafficking operations by the New Aryan Empire, a prison gang formed in the 1990s that authorities say migrated to the free world and eventually became involved in racketeering, narcotics trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and murder.

Ross, shackled and dressed in an orange jumpsuit from the Carroll County jail where he is being held on state charges of aggravated assault of a family or household member, was escorted into U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's courtroom by federal marshals.

After going over Ross' rights, Miller outlined the charge against him, telling him that he could face a maximum prison sentence of three years and a fine of $250,000 upon sentencing.

While Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti read the terms of the plea agreement, Ross read along as his attorney, Lee Short of North Little Rock, turned the pages for him.

Afterward, Mazzanti read through the facts of the government's case against Ross, which said that after receiving small amounts of methamphetamine from co-conspirators Ross became aware of larger quantities that were being hauled into Pope County for distribution. Mazzanti said Ross then began to allow quantities of methamphetamine to be stored at his home, "which assisted the co-conspirators in concealing the methamphetamine from public view."

"On one occasion when a co-conspirator was concerned about going to jail, the defendant provided funds to the co-conspirator to be able to return home from California to Arkansas knowing that the co-conspirator was obtaining methamphetamine in California, which aided in the concealment of the conspiracy," Mazzanti read.

During that time, Mazzanti said, Ross failed to notify authorities of the felony violations that were taking place.

Miller asked Ross if the statement read by Mazzanti was correct and after a short pause, Ross indicated that it was.

"You kind of hesitated there," Miller said. "Is it correct or do you have ...."

"Yes, sir," Ross interrupted.

"OK," Miller said, then asked Ross about his understanding of the charge and the possible penalties, and then asked for Ross' plea.

"Guilty," Ross said his voice breaking and his eyes tearing up.

Because of a petition to revoke Ross' pretrial release based on an arrest in Eureka Springs where Ross was charged with choking his girlfriend and slamming her head against a headboard of a bed, Miller ordered that Ross remain in jail until his sentencing date.

Ross has been held in the Carroll County jail in Berryville on the aggravated assault charge since his arrest Jan. 6.