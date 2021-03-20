Mills, Morrilton both on an upsurge

It's been a trying 10 months for Mills Coach Raymond Cooper, but by looking at the smile he flashes whenever he talks about how his team makes it on themselves during games, you'd never know it.

"Man, that just makes it so hard when it doesn't have to be," he said with a laugh. "It's just. ... they just make some knucklehead plays sometimes. They're my guys, though."

Yet, those who know him and have been around him understand there's pain that still laces the insides of a man who's won 77% percent of his games and two state titles in his 10-year tenure at the school.

The Comets' long-time leader had to endure the loss of a child when his son Aaron, who was a blossoming assistant coach for two years at Hot Springs, died unexpectedly last May at the age of 28 following a brief illness. Cooper admits that it's been tough and draining at times for him during a season that was also dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there's still plenty left in the tank for Cooper, whose team will play for a state title for the fifth consecutive season when they take on red-hot Morrilton in the Class 4A final at 1 p.m. inside Bank OZK Arena.

"It's been a real tough issue for me to be honest," Cooper said of losing Aaron. "He and I both loved the gym. We talked after games, talked about practices ... just talked several times during the week. Once the season started, it actually kind of helped me get through it.

"It was tough at first, but I give my assistants a lot of credit. We sat down and talked before the season, and I told them that I needed them to take on a lot more responsibilities. They all really, really stepped up for me."

Cooper's team has stepped up for him as well after a few trying times during the course of the year.

On top of players being in and out of the lineup because of covid-19 quarantining measures as well as injuries, there were moments of inconsistent play for the Comets (25-4). That notion was on full display when Pulaski Academy manhandled Mills 60-40 on Jan. 29.

After Cooper had what he called a "come to Jesus" meeting with his team following that blowout loss, the Comets have responded with 17 consecutive victories and are playing some of the best basketball in 4A.

"They have completely bought in to Coach Cooper, his philosophy and how he wants to play," Morrilton Coach Keith Zackery said. "And you can just tell. There have been a couple of games where they probably should've lost, but because they take on his mentality, there is no quit there.

"They're going to fight you for 32 minutes, and if you're not willing to fight for 32 minutes yourself, you're probably going to lose. I've got so much respect for Coop because he does it the right way."

That respect is mutual from Cooper toward Zackery.

"I always seem to have run across Keith at some point during the state tournament," Cooper said, referring to his team's victory over the Devil Dogs in the quarterfinals last season. "He's a heck of a coach, and he has his team playing hard every night. A lot of people think it's just [Joseph] Pinion, and that's it. But Morrilton is a complete team.

"They're playoff-tested, and they've got other guys that can get it done."

Morrilton (20-6) has been consistently good all season and have played some of the state's best, much like Mills. Its victory over two-time champion Magnolia -- one that stopped a 54-game winning streak -- ranks at the top of that list.

The Devils Dogs faced an 11-point deficit and had to play nearly the entire first half without Pinion, a University of Arkansas commit. But Brock Hendrix, Darrius Allison and others kept Morrilton in it until it pulled away in the final minutes.

Today, the Devils Dogs will face a similar task against the reigning co-champion Comets, who are led by junior guard Javion Guy-King, who holds several Division I offers, and senior forward Jakari Livingston.

"We know what's coming, especially with all that pressure they bring," Zackery said of Mills. "We've got to play well because it'll be a heavyweight fight. We have to be ready."

The Devils Dogs' program, though, has been ready for this moment for quite some time. Morrilton hasn't won a state title since 1991, and this past week has been filled with excitement for the entire community.

"This is like nothing I've ever been a part of," Zackery said. "The city is just ecstatic. Everybody is wanting to do things for the kids and be a part of this. We're just so fortunate and blessed just to witness it.

"This is special for all of us. But we're not satisfied. We want to go out there and try to finish this thing off."