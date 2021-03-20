Sections
Funding Breakdown

Today at 4:29 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Education said Friday that an additional $23.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds will be awarded to 39 school districts that received limited funds under a previous allocation. They are:

• Academics Plus: $239,317

• Arkansas Arts Academy: $296,415

• Arkansas Connections Academy: $26,324

• Armorel School District: $80,859

• Bauxite School District: $546,038

• Bay School District: $37,174

• Benton School District: $1,144,810

• Bentonville School District: $7,084,551

• Bergman School District: $45,373

• Brookland School District: $823,286

• Bryant School District: $2,129,964

• Cabot School District: $1,832,463

• Carlisle School District: $60,781

• Elkins School District: $360,673

• Farmington School District: $780,383

• Fayetteville School District: $987,841

• Gravette School District: $160,460

• Greenbrier School District: $203,525

• Greenwood School District: $392,433

• Harmony Grove School District (Saline): $316,899

• Lakeside School District (Garland): $99,409

• Magnet Cove School District: $108,069

• Mt. Vernon/Enola School District: $55,343

• Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy: $534,229

• Ouachita School District: $63,509

• Pangburn School District: $95,487

• Parkers Chapel School District: $198,886

• Pea Ridge School District: $725,901

• Pottsville School District: $215,255

• Poyen School District: $182,293

• Prairie Grove School District: $471,930

• Rogers School District: $194,609

• Sheridan School District: $353,542

• Southside School District (Independence): $226,481

• Spring Hill School District: $104,434

• Valley View School District: $1,036,423

• Vilonia School District: $632,185

• West Fork School District: $211,739

• Woodlawn School District: $97,635

Source: Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

