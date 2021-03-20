Funding Breakdown

The Arkansas Department of Education said Friday that an additional $23.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds will be awarded to 39 school districts that received limited funds under a previous allocation. They are:
• Academics Plus: $239,317
• Arkansas Arts Academy: $296,415
• Arkansas Connections Academy: $26,324
• Armorel School District: $80,859
• Bauxite School District: $546,038
• Bay School District: $37,174
• Benton School District: $1,144,810
• Bentonville School District: $7,084,551
• Bergman School District: $45,373
• Brookland School District: $823,286
• Bryant School District: $2,129,964
• Cabot School District: $1,832,463
• Carlisle School District: $60,781
• Elkins School District: $360,673
• Farmington School District: $780,383
• Fayetteville School District: $987,841
• Gravette School District: $160,460
• Greenbrier School District: $203,525
• Greenwood School District: $392,433
• Harmony Grove School District (Saline): $316,899
• Lakeside School District (Garland): $99,409
• Magnet Cove School District: $108,069
• Mt. Vernon/Enola School District: $55,343
• Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy: $534,229
• Ouachita School District: $63,509
• Pangburn School District: $95,487
• Parkers Chapel School District: $198,886
• Pea Ridge School District: $725,901
• Pottsville School District: $215,255
• Poyen School District: $182,293
• Prairie Grove School District: $471,930
• Rogers School District: $194,609
• Sheridan School District: $353,542
• Southside School District (Independence): $226,481
• Spring Hill School District: $104,434
• Valley View School District: $1,036,423
• Vilonia School District: $632,185
• West Fork School District: $211,739
• Woodlawn School District: $97,635
Source: Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.