Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

NLR man's death ruled as homicide

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:36 a.m.

North Little Rock police said Friday that they will investigate the death of a 55-year-old man found at a residence Thursday evening as a homicide.

On Friday, the state medical examiner's office concluded that the death of Darryl Porter of North Little Rock, who was found inside a residence on 1608 Chandler St. at 6:08 p.m., "was a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound," according to a Police Department news release.

Police encourage anyone with information about the death of Porter to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the North Little Rock Police Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Woman's sentence 22 years in attack
by Dale Ellis
Students pass Match Day tests
by Lara Farrar
Assembly envisions staying till April 30
by John Moritz
Teen suspect in girl's killing twice jailed in '20 attack
by John Lynch
New power of licenses is revealed
by Frank Fellone
ADVERTISEMENT