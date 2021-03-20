NLR man's death ruled as homicide

North Little Rock police said Friday that they will investigate the death of a 55-year-old man found at a residence Thursday evening as a homicide.

On Friday, the state medical examiner's office concluded that the death of Darryl Porter of North Little Rock, who was found inside a residence on 1608 Chandler St. at 6:08 p.m., "was a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound," according to a Police Department news release.

Police encourage anyone with information about the death of Porter to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the North Little Rock Police Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to arrests.