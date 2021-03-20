Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 7:00 a.m.

Bella Vista

• John Murphy, 41, of 1810 Patty Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Murphy was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Nathan Crawford, 27, of 17325 Lena Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Crawford was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• David Echols, 37, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Echols was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Lowell

• Justin Thornhill, 44, of 479 Henry De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown was arrested Friday in connection with fleeing and aggravated assault. Thornhill was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Devaney, 56, of 5643 W. Chattel St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Devaney was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Breana Evans, 23, of 1317 N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and theft by receiving. Evans was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | REX NELSON: The hall of famers
by Rex Nelson
OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: New power of licenses is revealed
by Frank Fellone
Data shows infections in Arkansas schools at new low
by Jaime Adame
OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Passion for horsemanship
by Mike Masterson
No active virus cases at Fayetteville School District
by Alex Golden
ADVERTISEMENT