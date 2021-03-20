Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• John Murphy, 41, of 1810 Patty Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Murphy was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Nathan Crawford, 27, of 17325 Lena Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Crawford was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• David Echols, 37, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Echols was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Lowell

• Justin Thornhill, 44, of 479 Henry De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown was arrested Friday in connection with fleeing and aggravated assault. Thornhill was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Devaney, 56, of 5643 W. Chattel St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Devaney was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Breana Evans, 23, of 1317 N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and theft by receiving. Evans was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.