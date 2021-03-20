Oregon State shocks Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS -- Oregon State opened the season picked to finish 12th in its conference but instead won its first Pac-12 Tournament title. The Beavers faced another No. 12 hurdle in the NCAA Tournament and pulled off the upset.

They're certainly enjoying this underdog role.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee's icy perimeter shooting to become the latest No. 12 seed to win its opening NCAA Tournament game, beating the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region Friday night.

"In the preseason, when we saw we were picked 12, it really lit a fire under us," said Silva, who made all eight of his shots.

Oregon State (18-12) was the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. After another upset, the Beavers are the 51st 12th-seed to take down a fifth-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

The 7-1 Silva bulled his way through the Vols after struggling in the Pac-12 Tournament to help Oregon State build a 14-point halftime lead. The Beavers then hit seven three-pointers in the second half to hold off a late charge and win their first NCAA Tournament game since reaching the 1982 Elite Eight.

Oregon State moves on to face Oklahoma State on Sunday.

It is quite the run for a team that struggled with injuries early and lost by 34 to Arizona in mid January.

"We know there was some doubt and we had to ignore all that," Oregon State Coach Wayne Tinkle said. "We never threw in the towel, we never doubted ourselves, we just do what we do."

The Vols (18-9) opened their third consecutive NCAA Tournament shorthanded.

John Fulkerson was out with a facial fracture and concussion caused by a pair of elbows by Florida's Omar Payne in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee could have used the extra shooting help from its fifth-year senior -- or anyone, really -- as the Vols finished 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

Johnson led the Vols with 14 points.

ILLINOIS 78, DREXEL 49

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel in the Illini's first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Illinois (23-6) will face Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday.

Maybe that will be more of a test for the Big Ten champions. Drexel (12-8) never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the floor.

James Butler -- 6-8 and 242 pounds -- drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.

The Dragons closed the season with four consecutive victories, including three during a surprising run through the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, to earn a bid to the NCAAs for the first time since 1996. They managed to stay competitive for about seven minutes, taking an 8-7 lead.

Still sporting a black Batman mask to protect the broken nose he suffered last month, Dosunmu finished with 17 points.

LOYOLA CHICAGO 71,

GEORGIA TECH 60

INDIANAPOLIS -- Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech.

The surprise national semifinalist in 2018, the Ramblers (25-4) were relegated to the NIT the following year and missed out on the tournament -- along with everyone else -- when it was canceled due to covidf-19 last season.

After trailing 43-40 midway through the second half, Loyola heated up from beyond the arc and clamped down on defense, forcing Georgia Tech (17-9) into a series of missed shots and ugly turnovers during the decisive final five minutes.

Buddy Norris also had 16 points for the Ramblers, who went 11 of 27 from beyond the arc and shot 47% from the floor overall.

Jordan Usher scored 15 points, Michael Devoe had 14 and Jose Alvarado 13 for the Yellow Jackets.

HOUSTON 87,

CLEVELAND STATE 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State.

Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.

No. 2-seed Houston has won eight in a row. It's unclear if starting guard DeJon Jarreau will be available after he missed all but 41 seconds with what appeared to be a right hip injury.

Tramon Mark added 15 points in place of Jarreau and Marcus Sasser finished with 14 for Houston (25-3).

D'Moi Hodge scored 11 points and Torrey Patton had eight points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (19-9). Cleveland State had won at least one game in each of its two previous tourney appearances, beating Indiana (1986) and Wake Forest (2009).

Hanging with Houston was simply too much to ask -- even on a neutral court that had at least a measure of tournament atmosphere. Fans gathered early in the concourse, took photos of statues, lined up for concessions and some brought signs.

Cleveland State was 5 of 19 from the floor in the second half.

RUTGERS 60, CLEMSON 56

INDIANAPOLIS -- Geo Baker spent part of this week using his voice to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

He'll get to use his platform for a couple more days after helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.

Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson.

Rutgers (16-11) was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights' last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against Southwest Louisiana, now Louisiana-Lafayette.

The drought is over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.

Jacob Young and Caleb McConnell both added 13 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 10 points. Baker scored the final five points for Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights built an 11-point lead and nearly gave it all away.

Aamir Sims led Clemson (16-8) with 15 points, but was held in check for most of the second half. Clyde Trapp had 12 of his 14 points after halftime, but the Tigers failed to make a shot the final four minutes.

OKLAHOMA STATE 69,

LIBERTY 60

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cade Cunningham vowed to lead Oklahoma State to a strong run through the NCAA Tournament. The freshman All-American didn't have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead the Cowboys to a victory over Liberty.

Cunningham scored 15 points -- nine in a row in the final minutes -- to lead No. 4 seed Oklahoma State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 21 points.

Cunningham said before the tournament began that he planned to emulate Carmelo Anthony, who in 2003 led Syracuse to the national title as a freshman. But the Big 12 Conference player of the year struggled for most his debut until his late surge gave OSU (21-8) breathing room against the stubborn Flames (23-6).

Anderson picked up the offensive slack for Oklahoma State and scored 14 points in the first half. He shot 8 of 14, including a three-point play with 10:25 remaining for a 50-44 lead, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 10 points for OSU, which faces Oregon State in Sunday's second round.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won its previous 12 games. Liberty was seeking another NCAA upset two years after bouncing Mississippi State in the first round.

SYRACUSE 78,

SAN DIEGO STATE 62

INDIANAPOLIS -- The decades-old zone defense of Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim claimed another frustrated victim Friday night.

One of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, too.

The No. 11 seed Orange held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven three-pointers and finished with 30 points, and Syracuse cruised to a victory inside Hinkle Fieldhouse and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the floor, and Marek Dolezaj added 11 points, as Syracuse (17-9) advanced.

The Orange were trailing 18-14 midway through the first half when they clamped down on defense, holding San Diego State (23-5) without a field goal the rest of the half. And when the Aztecs threatened to trim their deficit to less than 10 early in the second half, the son of the longtime Syracuse coach was there to provide an answer.

Boeheim hit three quick three-pointers, one of them curling off a screen and falling away, to put the game out of reach.

WEST VIRGINIA 84,

MOREHEAD STATE 67

INDIANAPOLIS — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State, giving Coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory. McBride provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) in the Midwest Regional matchup. The 6-2 sophomore finished 11 for 17 from the floor with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, sending West Virginia on to face Syracuse. DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles.

