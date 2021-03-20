100 years ago

March 20, 1921

STUTTGART -- Mrs. Argie Smith, wife of Elsie Smith, who last night shot and killed John McVay at the home of her mother, Mrs. Jennie B. Marks, was exonerated at her preliminary hearing before Justice W. H. Rittman this afternoon. The courtroom was packed to capacity with men and women, and a roar of applause greeted the verdict of the jury, which read: "We, the jury, find that John M. McVay came to his death from gunshots fired by Mrs. Elsie Smith, and we also find that the shooting was justifiable."

50 years ago

March 20, 1971

• At a special called meeting Friday, the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Education Association voted to call a meeting of the Representative Assembly, its policy-making body, on April 3 to plan action the AEA should take to correct what it termed the "unmet needs of public schools." AEA president C. Ray Baker called Friday's meeting so the Board could "formulate action to prevent the further fiscal decay of elementary and secondary education financing in Arkansas." Before the April 3 meeting, local education association presidents will meet on March 27 to develop local programs to inform the public about the school situation.

25 years ago

March 20, 1996

• An intersection feared by neighborhood residents, cursed by motorists and criticized in newspaper editorials and even a religion column is due a transformation. It's the intersection of Kavanaugh Boulevard, Van Buren Street and H Street, where traffic from four directions has a dozen paths to take. A driver unfamiliar with the intersection is left unsure about which vehicles have the right of way and where they might be going. Little Rock city directors were expected to pass a resolution Tuesday night to authorize a $361,660 H and McKinley street improvement project.

10 years ago

March 20, 2011

• Four years ago, the Lonoke County sheriff's office found a house in Austin with a methamphetamine lab working in every room, including the kitchen and bathroom. A hazardous-waste cleanup crew spent more than 11 hours cleaning up the potentially explosive and poisonous chemicals found at the home. The crew neutralized each chemical, then put each one into its own five-gallon drum. Two tractor-trailers certified to carry hazardous materials hauled the drums to a special incinerator in Memphis. That extensive cleanup came with a price tag of almost $25,000 -- paid for with help from a federal Drug Enforcement Administration program.