OTHERS SAY: Put away the army

The sanctity and security of the U.S. Capitol has not been breached since that woeful day in January. But whispers and threats circulate in dark corners of the Internet, and a nation remains on edge.

Security fencing and razor wire continue to slash across this country's seat of democracy. A clear message has been sent: "We are ready for the next attack."

This message does not quite hit the mark. Rather, our country should exemplify the words of President Theodore Roosevelt: "Speak softly and carry a big stick."

We must encourage the appearance of business as usual, all the while preparing -- being prepared -- to intervene in any further disruptions to and within our seat of government.

Nonetheless, we are called to be mindful of the fact that the Capitol is not under siege. Two months after the fact, the Capitol should not continue to look like an armed encampment. The presence of heightened security measures -- heightened fear -- does not mesh with the aura we want to emanate from the heart of our country.

A bulking up of security is justifiable, especially given the spike in threats against lawmakers, as reported by Capitol Police. And Jan. 6 response protocols required review and revision. Indeed, intelligence and security leaders have combed through the flawed decision-making processes that left the Capitol vulnerable. The Capitol Police's chief during the riots resigned on Jan. 7. The acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, has called for an increase in the number of analysts and officers on staff and the creation of a dedicated "stand-ready" force, 80 officers strong, equipped to respond to emergencies at any time. The department has ordered additional protective gear.

Evaluation and adjustment: These are commonsense moves. An ever-present show of force is too much. The goal should be to be "prepared" but "behind the scenes."

Roosevelt was speaking about foreign policy when he coined the "big stick" approach, but the general idea is applicable. His figurative "big stick" was quiet and invisible strength. Not security fences. Not armed officers. Not a uniformed military force. We want solid security at the ready, not in plain sight.