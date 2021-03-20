Pillaging the Raiders

Struggling to score and trailing Colgate by 14 points in the first half, the University of Arkansas men's basketball team went to its pressure defense on Friday.

The move turned the game around as the No. 10-ranked Razorbacks rallied to beat the Patriot League champion Raiders 85-68 in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Arkansas (23-6) advanced to play Sunday against Texas Tech, which beat Utah State 65-53 on Friday.

"We were going to unleash it," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said of his team's man-to-man full court defense. "I didn't know if it was going to be in the second half or if it was going to be in the first half or when it might be. But we were going to do that."

Musselman switched to the defense -- and a smaller quicker lineup -- and Arkansas went on a 17-0 run the final 3:28 of the first half to turn a 33-19 deficit into a 36-33 halftime lead.

"We didn't do it until we had to," Musselman said. "It was out of necessity."

Colgate didn't score in the final 5:28 of the half and missed eight shots and had seven turnovers in that span.

"Clearly, Coach Muss put his toughest guys in the game, and we weren't ready," Colgate Coach Matt Langel said. "I take ownership in that. I feel bad that I didn't have our guys prepared for that part of what Arkansas did.

"They hadn't done that very often, certainly not in the SEC, and it ended up being the difference in the game."

Arkansas' smaller lineup included 6-7 senior Justin Smith with guards Moses Moody, Jalen Tate, Davonte Davis and JD Notae.

Colgate regrouped at halftime and took a 54-50 lead with 11:58 left on a jump shot by senior guard Jordan Burns.

But Arkansas' defensive pressure again wore down the Raiders as the Razorbacks outscored Colgate 35-14 the final 11:04.

"I think early on the first half we were letting them be a little bit too comfortable," said Smith, who led the Razorbacks with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds and played all 40 minutes. "And then I don't know if Coach called it, but someone made the decision we're just going to start pressing them and see what happens.

"That allowed us to really use our athleticism and not let get comfortable on offense and speed them up and play the way that we want to play. I think that momentum we got in the last four minutes of the first half really carried us throughout and showed us the way of how we were going to win this game."

Colgate had 22 turnovers -- 11 in each half -- compared to 10 by Arkansas.

"I knew we were going to have to turn them over," Musselman said. "We couldn't let them run their offense."

The Razorbacks finished with a 34-15 advantage in points off of turnovers and 21-5 on fast-break points as they got their transition game going.

"In the first half, none of our shots were really falling," Smith said. "We used those turnovers to really get out and run and get easy, easy baskets.

"That's where a good portion of our offense came from. Without that we probably wouldn't have won the game."

It was the most turnovers for the Raiders since they had 21 in a 73-71 overtime loss to Campbell on Dec. 3, 2016.

"Clearly, the points off turnovers led to points in the paint and just created a tide that we couldn't overcome," Langel said. "Super proud of this group, of our fight in the second half, but ultimately we didn't take good enough care of the ball."

Because of coronavirus safety protocols, Arkansas was the first team outside of the Patriot League the Raiders played this season.

"Obviously, when Arkansas cranked it up, this group specifically hasn't had that experience in a long time now, since non-league last season," Langel said. "So it affected us. It's not something you can simulate."

The Razorbacks had 13 steals -- including 5 by Smith, 3 by Notae and 2 each by Davis and Desi Sills -- and held the Raiders to 39.7% (23 of 58) shooting from the field. Colgate came into the game shooting 49.8%.

"They ramped up the pressure on the perimeter, so we weren't able to get into our offense," Langel said. "A couple times, we weren't able to get the ball across half-court. They forced some ill-advised shots from us playing a little bit outside our character."

Tate had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 38 minutes. Notae scored 14 points in 32 minutes off the bench, Moody had 12 points in 35 minutes and Davis had 12 points and 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 32 minutes.

Musselman played 7-3 Connor Vanover, 6-10 Jaylin Williams and 6-8 Ethan Henderson in the first half. None of them played in the second half.

"We tried all three centers," Musselman said. "I didn't like the complexion of the game at all or the pace of the game.

"That 17-0 run with four guards and Justin Smith out there, I think that changed the complexion ... So we closed the half out phenomenal, and then we closed the game out as well."

Senior guard Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 14 points. Burns scored all 13 of his points in the second. Jack Ferguson and Jeff Woodward added 11 points each for the Raiders.

"They've got a lot of guys on their team that can defend," Burns said. "They play really hard. They play together. We weren't used to the length with the pressure."

Musselman was miffed when no Razorback was voted onto the SEC all-defensive team by the conference coaches.

"We're an underrated defensive team," Musselman said. "I think people look at our offensive numbers and sometimes don't realize how good we've play defense for the majority of the year and how much pride we take in our defense.

"You've got to play both sides of the ball, and I think a lot of our offensive numbers are because of our defense."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 23-6; Colgate 14-2

STARS Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith (29 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocked shots), senior guard Jalen Tate (15 points, 7 rebounds 4 assists) and junior guard JD Notae (14 points, 3 steals).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks outscored the Raiders 34-15 in points off turnovers.