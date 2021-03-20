Razorbacks pleased to finally get to see some fans in stands

FAYETTEVILLE -- Today is a new day for the University of Arkansas football program.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s with sunny skies as the Razorbacks conduct their first scrimmage of spring drills at Reynolds Razorback Stadium starting shortly after 10:30 a.m.

And fans are welcome. The media, too, all free to attend with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing guidelines in place.

Coach Sam Pittman, in his second season at the UA helm but in his first spring, wanted the fans to welcome the team back into the stadium for the first time since wrapping up their 3-7 season.

"How about the fans coming to the scrimmage on Saturday?" Pittman asked a group of reporters at Thursday's practice. "We wanted them to see the team and I think the players will enjoy it."

Count bonus-year senior Blake Kern among the Razorbacks who are mighty happy fans can file into the west side of the stadium for today's sixth workout of spring drills on the first day of spring.

"Yeah, all of Lamar will be there," Kern said Thursday. "Mom, dad, sister, cousin, their cousin, everybody."

Kern, a former walk-on, blossomed last season, but due to covid-19 many in his hometown had to watch on TV as he caught 20 passes for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns while making 5 starts.

"It's just part of the world that we live in today, but we talked all last year about everybody from my hometown that didn't get to come," Kern said. "Whenever I got more involved in the offense, everybody was trying to come. Just the world we live in wasn't allowing that, so yeah, it's going to be fun. There's going to be a lot of people here, and Razorback nation will be here."

This will mark the first public viewing available for the Razorbacks outside of game days during Pittman's leadership. Arkansas had its spring drills wiped out by the pandemic last March and April.

The Razorbacks have up to 20 starters returning, an almost unheard of number for a football team. But that's largely due to the NCAA granting another year of eligibility and players like Kern, receiver De'Vion Warren, offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary, linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, defensive end Dorian Gerald and others taking advantage of it.

The competition for starting positions is fierce, and Pittman has touted the added physicality he is insisting on during the spring.

Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner and defensive lineman Eric Gregory both mentioned the added intensity in these spring drills this week and how the fans will add to the proceedings.

"It's going to be huge," Gregory said. "It's going to feel like another game. We'll be happy to bring the fans in. It's going to give us a lot of energy for our defense and offense."

Wagner said the players weren't aware of fans being allowed to enter until Pittman broke it to the team on Monday.

"I was as excited as could be," Wagner said. "It's what the fans, it's what everybody needs right now I feel like. Everybody needs a little football in their life. To be able to get the fans out here -- I mean, especially with the season ticket renewals -- that was crazy. To give them some sort of reward or something just to come and see us play.

"I know it's only a scrimmage, but if we get them in and at least see us and just thank them for buying those season tickets and thank them for renewing everything, I think it'll be a heck of a Saturday we'll have. I hope as many people as they can fit will come."

UA officials said mask wearing and social distancing guidelines still apply. The only gate that will be open is Gate 1 on the southwest corner of the stadium.

While there are starters galore back at almost every position group, one position that is definitely changing hands is quarterback.

Pittman has not revealed a format for the scrimmage, but it is certain to display would-be starter KJ Jefferson and contenders Malik Hornsby, Lucas Coley and John Stephen Jones in action.

Jefferson played well in his lone start of 2020, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns and leading the Razorbacks to a last-minute score and two-point conversion for a 48-47 lead at Missouri before the Tigers rallied to win on a last-second field goal.

The opposing lines have had spirited battles in the trenches, and the receivers and defensive backs have been engaging in high-intensity one-on-one matchups.

"The defense, we treat every day like it's a scrimmage, we just try to stay off our guys," senior safety Joe Foucha said. "But Saturday we're going to be full force and it is going to be like a regular day for us. We play fast every day so it is going to be another day for us. We're just going to be more physical."