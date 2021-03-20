Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Cazadero in the tenth

BEST BET My Honey’s Perfect in the eighth

LONG SHOT Louemma in the second

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 5-9 (55.5%)

MEET 75-234 (32.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

MOORAC* * * has not raced in 12 months, but she broke her maiden after a layoff at Hawthorne, and she has a series of sharp works for a stable that brings runners back fit and ready. BETWEEN THE HEDGES was a 9-length maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and the freshened sprinter shows several encouraging workouts at Fair Grounds for a winning stable. RED BOTTOM REBEL set a pressured pace in a third-place finish at this condition, and she may appreciate moving from a wet to a fast track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Moorac Bowen DiVito 5-1

5 Between the Hedges Bridgmohan Amoss 5-2

8 Red Bottom Rebel Arrieta Puhich 7-2

3 Clear Steps Gonzalez Garcia 5-1

6 Catechism Cabrera Broberg 3-1

7 Bluebird Day Torres Villafranco 8-1

2 Dontmeswithdiscat Santana Deville 6-1

4 Don’t Float the Ice Rocco Deville 15-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

LOUEMMA * * has recorded 4 months of encouraging workouts leading up to her debut. She has a winning pedigree and trainer Ernie Witt II is having an excellent meeting. TALLANDLONG was forwardly placed in a clear second-place debut effort, and trainer John Ortiz has a high win percentage with second-time starters. NO DIRECT MATCHES crossed the wire two positions behind Tallandlong when making her first start, and she has early speed and a license to improve.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Louemma Eramia Witt 6-1

3 Tallandlong Gonzalez Ortiz 5-2

10 No Direct Matches Morales Deville 7-2

7 Fast Sophia Torres Prather 8-1

9 Cozy Wish Hamilton Mason 15-1

14 Very Spicy Harr Fires 3-1

2 Spilled Perfume Arrieta Barkley 9-2

8 Comanche Moon Camacho Rhea 12-1

6 Hightail Runaway Harr Jackson 10-1

5 Angel Arkie Tohill Martin 15-1

13 Thursday Morning Garcia Medina 15-1

4 Hadleys Hero Borel Hornsby 20-1

12 Sweetness To Wales Westermann 30-1

1 Caddo Queen Fletcher Deatherage 30-1

3 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

LAURIEANN* * * has crossed the wire first in four of her past five races, and she easily defeated a similar field Feb. 25. GHAALEB THE GREAT finished with energy finishing a neck behind a heavily favored winner in a sprint tune-up, and she is bred to improve at route distances. FOREVERNOA finished second behind the top selection after setting the pace into mid-stretch, and she was claimed by winning California trainer John Sadler.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Laurieann Cabrera Martin 3-1

2 Ghaaleb the Great Rocco Becker 5-1

7 Forevernoa Santana Sadler 7-2

4 Luna Fortis Arrieta Contreras 4-1

5 Subiaco Vazquez Moquett 6-1

6 She’s Divine Bowen Puhich 5-1

1 Hello Darling WDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

4 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

FIERY LADY * * has been on the sidelines for 13 months, but she holds a clear class and talent advantage. She appears to be training well for a winning stable. FLEETA BELLE has been racing competitively, while showing early speed, in three races at the meeting. FABULOUS GIRL may be the speed of the speed, and she returns fresh for a trainer having a good meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Fiery Lady Bowen Hollendorfer 5-2

4 Fleeta Belle Gonzalez Barkley 6-1

5 Fabulous Girl WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

11 War Ballad Torres Moysey 8-1

1 Showit Bridgmohan Mason 9-2

3 Hush Y’all Harr Cline 8-1

10 J P’s Gladys Morales Puhl 12-1

8 Entrusted Camacho Lauer 10-1

2 Backseat Promises Medina Gladd 20-1

7 Friendly and Kind Wales Riecken 20-1

6 Texas Music Vazquez Garcia 20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

COACH ADAMS* was likely best in a troubled third-place finish at this level March 7, and he raced competitively at a higher class level throughout his 2020 campaign at Oaklawn. I BELONG TO BECKY has been working smartly since a narrow defeat in a $16,000 claimer at Del Mar, which makes him the one to beat. GREELEY AND BEN has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races, and he is a major threat if he holds form for new connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Coach Adams FDe La Cruz Compton 8-1

4 I Belong to Becky WDe La Cruz D’Amato 3-1

1 Greeley and Ben Cohen Broberg 5-1

3 He’s Meant to Be Arrieta Green 6-1

5 High Proof Vazquez Hollendorfer 4-1

6 Replete Gonzalez Green 12-1

2 Undercover Lover Camacho Hewitt 6-1

10 Tough Stuff Cabrera Villafranco 10-1

7 Whenthedovescry Rocco Becker 12-1

9 Elzabe’s On Board Morales Haran 15-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, Maiden Claiming $50,000

MARTIQUE MISS * * was one-paced in a 5-length defeat when making her only start as a juvenile at Del Mar, but her local works have been swift, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time. KNOT ANYMORE is a first-time starter with several encouraging breezes, and she has a speedy pedigree with a high percentage trainer. NORTHERN DIAMOND has finished second in consecutive races, and her racing experience may be the difference.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Martique Miss Cohen Hollendorfer 6-1

12 Knot Anymore FDe La Cruz Cox 5-1

2 Northern Diamond Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

8 Shes Got It Loveberry Catalano 4-1

1 Divine Choice Santana Asmussen 15-1

4 Emerald Princess Canchari Robertson 8-1

6 Forever Home Torres Williamson 10-1

11 Ileavethelighton Thompson Anderson 10-1

3 Candy Runner Quinonez Von Hemel 20-1

10 Beauty Contest Gonzalez Anderson 10-1

9 Happylife Arrieta Zito 20-1

5 Living for Today Cabrera Ortiz 20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

TOWN DRUNK* has been competitive in his last two sprint races on a fast track, and his natural speed will have him in a good position turning into the stretch. HANSENS MISCHIEF has been pressing the pace in stronger races this meeting, and he is strictly the one to catch and beat. HIDDEN PROMISE is dropping to the lowest price of his career following a useful fourth-place finish, and he did break his maiden last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Town Drunk WDe La Cruz Van Berg 12-1

10 Hansens Mischief Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

11 Hidden Promise Torres Sadler 9-2

3 Cardiac Kitten Santana Asmussen 10-1

9 Heisfancy Cabrera Broberg 6-1

8 Mister Oakley Cohen McKnight 8-1

2 Gemo Rain Canchari Robertson 6-1

7 News Flash Gonzalez Barkley 4-1

6 Nashvegas Quinonez Shorter 10-1

5 K W Captain Hook Arrieta Contreras 12-1

1 Ice Peak Bowen Deville 20-1

8 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

MY HONEY’S PERFECT* * * finished debut preparations with two powerful 5-furlong breezes, and he has a sprinter’s pedigree. Trainer Larry Jones wins with this kind. MEGATAP has lost a lead in the stretch in two second-place finishes, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. AWESOME CHARGE raced close to a fast pace in a useful fourth-place debut, and good subsequent workouts suggest an improved performance is forthcoming.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 My Honey’s Perfect Harr Jones 4-1

9 Megatap Santana Asmussen 3-1

8 Awesome Charge Vazquez Lukas 5-1

4 Heartbreaker Eramia D’Amato 8-1

13 American Unity Bridgmohan Amoss 8-1

2 Twirling Roses Cohen Robertson 12-1

6 Chicago Chrome Garcia Cox 9-2

5 Lazaretto Torres Joseph 8-1

1 Ash Flat Canchari Morse 8-1

10 Are You Happy Court Vance 15-1

11 Bamalama Arrieta Williamson 30-1

3 Thats a No No Loveberry Catalano 15-1

7 Pizza Charlie WDe La Cruz Puhl 20-1

9 Purse $45,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

DUNPH * * recorded a pair of fast victories last season at Oaklawn, and he finished second in his first race of the 2021 season. He should be tracking a fast and contested pace. RARE FORM raced close to a fast pace in a second-place sprint, and the speedy gray has a good record at the distance. CLEAR THE MINE has been sprinting effectively at the meeting. He is a seven-time winner at the distance and having his blinkers removed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Dunph Garcia Ortiz 6-1

4 Rare Form Vazquez Diodoro 9-2

2 Clear the Mine Bowen Joseph 12-1

10 Charlie’sarchangel Torres Morse 6-1

8 Home Run Trick Cohen McKnight 7-2

9 New Mexico Santana Asmussen 3-1

5 Ego Loveberry Chleborad 12-1

6 Gita’s Lad Arrieta Becker 6-1

7 Secret House Cabrera Broberg 8-1

3 Shweet Persuasion Gonzalez Villafranco 20-1

11 Purse $70,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

GASLIGHT* * * rallied to second in a promising career debut, and high percentage trainer Brad Cox is adding blinkers, which is a positive move for this stable. ARDANWOOD raced wide in a deceptive fourth-place route finish, and he has moved to an inside post and figures fit and ready. COME ON MIKE tired late after contesting the pace in a two-turn debut at Houston, and he is once again drawn on the rail.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Gaslight Garcia Cox 5-2

2 Ardanwood Canchari Robertson 9-2

1 Come On Mike Santana Asmussen 4-1

6 Antigravity Cohen Hollendorfer 9-2

9 Sovereign Change Cabrera Sharp 8-1

10 Junesandra Eramia Von Hemel 8-1

3 Chrome Run Quinonez Milligan 8-1

8 Pa Ma’s Amos Arrieta Asmussen 10-1

7 Fixation Torres Russell 15-1

5 Whiskey Plank Loveberry Sharp 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

I like the first race double using MOORAC and BETWEEN THE HEDGES in the first and TALLANDLONG and LOUEMMA in the second. The seventh race begins a Pick-5 and I recommend using my top three selections. The eighth may come down to MEGATAP or MY HONEY’S PERFECT. The ninth is contentious and spreading out is my advice. The 10th seems to have a single in CAZADERO. The 11th has a deserved favorite in GASLIGHT, but ARDANWOOD is an intriguing chance play.