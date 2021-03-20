They're always ready to help when disaster strikes, be it floods, tornadoes, fires and more. The National Guard has helped more folks than we can count across Arkansas. And now some of them are helping to bring the pandemic to an end.

Word on the street (and over the wire) is that Gov. Asa Hutchinson is calling them in to help with vaccinations:

"Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that he had activated 20 Arkansas National Guard members to help with the state's vaccination efforts. The guard members will help with clinics in Marianna, Prescott, West Memphis and Fort Smith."

We're sure vaccination centers will take all the help they can get. With category 1-C eligible for shots, that's something like a million Arkansans eligible to roll up their sleeves. And having more people available to give the shots and process paperwork is always welcome.

Pharmacies all over the state are opening appointments. You may not find one today or tomorrow, but keep trying. It's important that you get the shot when your time comes. It'll be the only way we beat this pandemic.

And just like every other emergency, when Arkansans face a challenge, send in the Guard. We're grateful for their service.