Six in field for Gazebo

HOT SPRINGS -- Hall of Fame members and long shots are mixed and commingled in today's feature race short field at Oaklawn.

Six horses are entered in the $150,000 6-furlong Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-olds. Post time is scheduled for 5:52 p.m.

Half of the field is trained by members of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, including the 9-5 morning-line favorite Cazadero and 5-2 second-choice Jaxson Traveler, each from the barn of 10-time Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort training champion Steve Asmussen. Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas trains Lock Up, the 10-1 last-choice, but horses trained by Lukas have won four Kentucky Derbies, 14 Triple Crown races and 20 Breeders' Cup championships.

Mac Robertson trains 7-2 third-choice Sir Wellington, a son of Palace and maternal grandson of Graeme Hall owned by Vickie McGowan's Extreme Racing Stables. The short field helped Robertson and Sir Wellington's ownership pick the stakes opportunity over Oaklawn's $110,000 allowance offers.

"You can wait for an allowance," Robertson said. "Running in an allowance is easier than running in a stake, but if there's five or six horses running [in a stakes race], you take a shot. If there's 12, I would've run in an allowance."

For Arkansas-bred Gazebo entrant Dusty Hill, the race figures to serve as a well-timed and potentially lucrative prep opportunity. It also gives gamblers, the obvious source of racing's lifeblood, a chance to see how David T. and Lacinda V. Rogers' Dusty Hill, a son of Oxbow trained by Tim Dixon, follows up his 12-length win at 41-1 over a 6-furlong field of 12 at Oaklawn on Feb. 21.

Jockey Terry Thompson said he wants to see, too.

"This one came up, and he ran such a nice race," Thompson said. "It's like, why not try it?"

Dusty Hill, whose first win in three career starts was timed in 1:11.12, is 8-1 on the morning line.

"You never know," Thompson said. "It's horse racing, and that's the saying. You never know. One thing about it, we know we wouldn't have a shot if we were in the barn."

Dusty Hill is targeted toward Oaklawn's $150,000 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes for three-year-old horses scheduled for April 16.

Long shots are what they are for a reason. In the Gazebo, the reasons are provided by the speed of Stonestreet Stables' Cazadero, a Grade III winner by Street Sense, and West Point Thoroughbreds' and Marvin Delfiner's Jaxon Traveler, a Maryland-bred son of Munnings undefeated in three career starts.

Cazadero has not raced in 7 months, 13 days, and finished fifth against eight others in the Grade II 6-furlong Saratoga Special Stakes in his last start. He carries class earned last June with his win in the Grade III 6-furlong Bashford Manor Stakes, when he outran six in 1:09.73.

Oaklawn jockey leader Ricardo Santana, Jr., is listed to ride Cazadero, which he did in each of the colt's 2-year-old starts.

"Cazadero showed a lot of promise," Santana, Jr., said. "So glad to be back on him."

Jaxon Traveler's last start concluded with a 3/4-length win in the 7-furlong Maryland Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md., in 1:25.07, on Dec. 5.

Thompson, who has ridden Dusty Hill in timed workouts since December, said he knew the colt was easily unnerved in the traffic of other horses. Consequently, he said it seemed evident Dusty Hill's recent runaway win worked off an easy lead from the gate.

"He had worked like that in the morning by himself," Thompson said. "When he gets around horses, he gets a little nervous."

Four other entrants have led early and two others, including Jaxson Traveler, did so in their last starts. Thompson said he hopes maturity will make the company of others a less meaningful circumstance for Dusty Hill.

"It's a small field, and he's doing good," Thompson said. "He showed in that last race that he's moving forward, so why not try? The owners want to try, and you know what, it's a good opportunity for all the connections. He could jump up and run huge."

Rick Lee's picks

10 The Gazebo. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

CAZADERO * * * * followed a dominating career debut victory with a decisive graded stake win at Churchill in 2020, and his recent breezes at Fair Grounds suggest he is even better as a three-year-old. JAXON TRAVELER is unbeaten in three races, and the Maryland-bred finished his 2-year-old campaign winning a restricted stake at Laurel. SIR WELLINGTON defeated Louisiana-bred stake rivals this winter at Fair Grounds, and he does have steadily ascending Beyer figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 CazaderoSantanaAsmussen9-5

4 Jaxon TravelerArrietaAsmussen5-2

1 Sir WellingtonCanchariRobertson7-2

5 Game Day PlayVazquezCalhoun3-1

2 Dusty HillThompsonDixon8-1

3 Lock UpCabreraLukas10-1