State evens things up with latest round of school cash

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key announced Friday that an additional $23.2 million in federal covid-19 relief money will go to 39 school districts and charter systems that had previously received only limited amounts of the special funding.

The 39 systems include the Bentonville School District, which is to receive nearly $7.1 million; Bryant, $2.1 million; Cabot, $1.8 million; Benton, $1.1 million; and Valley View in Jonesboro, $1 million.

Academics Plus Charter School system based in Maumelle is to receive $239,000. The Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, a charter school in Rogers, is to receive $534,000.

"We are breathing a little easier in Bentonville," Debbie Jones, superintendent of the 18,000-student district, said Friday afternoon.

Federal covid-19 relief funding distributed to schools in the past year has been based on a formula that takes into account the percentage of high-poverty students served by a school system, with high-poverty districts receiving larger amounts per student. The federal funding has come in two rounds, with a third round -- approved by lawmakers last month -- still to come.

The 39 districts and charter systems identified to receive a share of the $23.2 million are those with lower percentages of high-poverty students in their schools. As a result, they received a relatively small share of the more than $500 million most recently made available to districts in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief aid.

DOCUMENT: Read the list of districts receiving funds, and grant amounts » arkansasonline.com/320funding/

From that second round of special federal funding, the Bentonville district was allocated $3.6 million and the Bryant district received $3.4 million. In contrast, Springdale School District was allocated $17.8 million and Little Rock School District received $28 million.

The awards announced Friday come from the state's share, or "set-aside," of the federal funding.

The awards bring the affected school districts up to a level of $600 per student, state officials said.

"As with every district in the state, these 39 districts have faced unprecedented challenges related to covid," Key said in a statement Friday. "However, due to federal requirements regarding how the funding amounts were calculated and distributed, many districts received significantly lower amounts compared to other schools.

"We are pleased to use state set-aside ESSER II [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds to help meet the covid-related needs of these districts as they continue to face challenges in providing essential resources and services to students," Key said.

Jones, the Bentonville superintendent, said the first round of special federal money last year had to be distributed quickly, and so the long-standing formula for sending out federal Title I money -- which is based on student poverty rates in districts -- was used.

Jones said the reason for the distribution process was understandable, "but really inequitable in our minds because the things we were doing weren't based on poverty status."

In the spring of 2020, the Bentonville district -- like every district in the state -- had to resort to remote instruction when the governor closed campuses for the rest of the year to try to limit the spread of covid-19.

"When we had to go virtual, we had to have computers for every single one of those kids, whether they were poverty or nonpoverty," Jones said.

The district also had to provide internet access as well as personal protective equipment, expand custodial services and meet other costs stemming from the pandemic.

"We had considerable costs with covid that we otherwise would not have had," she said.

But the Bentonville district received a fraction of the funding that other districts -- one-eighth the size of the Bentonville system -- received.

In the first round of federal funding, the Bentonville system received $202 per student, Jones said, compared with the KIPP Delta Charter Schools that received some $6,000 per student for its 1,213 students, she said, adding that other districts such as Bryant were in situations similar to Bentonville.

"We called everyone we could, starting with our congressmen. We touched base and we sent letters and we did everything we could," she said. "I talked with the governor and with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. I think they saw all along that there was a problem with the distribution.

"I think that the funds that were announced today are an effort to make up for some of those costs," said Jones, who acknowledged that her growing, Northwest Arkansas system is considered affluent, but that it also has to build a new school building almost every year, which results in tight budgeting.

Allowable uses of the funds include preventing, preparing for and responding to covid-19, as well as mitigating learning loss and restoring high-quality learning environments, state officials said Friday in announcing the supplemental distributions..

"School administrators appreciate the assistance as they deal with issues related to covid-19," Mike Hernandez, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, said in a statement. "The federal formula for ESSER funds certainly provided limited relief for a subset of districts. We appreciate the Arkansas Department of Education for taking this approach to support the districts with these types of needs."