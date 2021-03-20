Sections
Suspect arrested in killing of man at Clarksville drive-thru

by William Sanders | Today at 6:07 p.m.
Clarksville police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a man sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle Friday night, according to a press release.

Officers responded to McDonald's, 1232 S. Rogers St., just north of Clarksville's exit 58 off Interstate 40, at 8:48 p.m. Friday. A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound in a vehicle in the drive-thru, the release said.

The victim, who had not been named by the Clarksville Police Department as of Saturday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Officials said a man sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle Friday night fired the fatal shot and then fled. Assisting Clarkville police in tracking a suspect were the Arkansas State Police, Johnson County sheriff's office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the release said.

The release also states that tips from citizens led to authorities learning the whereabouts of the suspect.

