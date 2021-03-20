Tournament glance

All times Central
EAST REGIONAL
First Round Today’s games At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.
Michigan (20-4) vs. Texas Southern (17-8), 2 p.m.
At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.
LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4), 12:45 p.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12), 11:15 A.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Florida St. (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8), 11:45 a.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
BYU (20-6) vs. UCLA (18-9), 8:40 p.m.
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis
Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4), 8:50 p.m.
At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.
UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13), 6:10 p.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5), 3 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round Friday’s games At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT
At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round Friday’s games At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Loyola-Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis
Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60
At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis
West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.
Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56
WEST REGIONAL
First Round Today’s games At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Nor. St. (17-7), 8:20 p.m.
At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis
Okla. (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9), 6:25 p.m.
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis
Creighton (20-8) vs. UC Santa Barb. (22-4), 2:30 p.m.
At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.
Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7), 6:15 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis
Southern Cal (22-7) vs. Drake 26-4), 3:30 p.m.
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis
Kansas (20-8) vs. E. Wash. (16-7), 12:15 p.m. Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7), 8:57 p.m. Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6), 5:25 p.m.