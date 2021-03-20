Tournament glance

All times Central

EAST REGIONAL

First Round Today’s games At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan (20-4) vs. Texas Southern (17-8), 2 p.m.

At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.

LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4), 12:45 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12), 11:15 A.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Florida St. (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8), 11:45 a.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

BYU (20-6) vs. UCLA (18-9), 8:40 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis

Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4), 8:50 p.m.

At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.

UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13), 6:10 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5), 3 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round Friday’s games At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind.

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round Friday’s games At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Loyola-Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis

Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

At Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.

Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56

WEST REGIONAL

First Round Today’s games At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Nor. St. (17-7), 8:20 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality Indianapolis

Okla. (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9), 6:25 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Indianapolis

Creighton (20-8) vs. UC Santa Barb. (22-4), 2:30 p.m.

At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.

Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7), 6:15 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis

Southern Cal (22-7) vs. Drake 26-4), 3:30 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis

Kansas (20-8) vs. E. Wash. (16-7), 12:15 p.m. Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7), 8:57 p.m. Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6), 5:25 p.m.