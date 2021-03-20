Traffic stop leads drug, gun charges

Little Rock police arrested a 27-year-old man on drug charges after a traffic stop for having fictitious tags Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers made the stop at 8800 Doyle Springs Road at 5:50 p.m. where driver Ulises Florentino of Little Rock failed to provide authorities with a driver's license, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found a handgun in the trunk, marijuana, alprazolam and oxycodone, according to the report.

Florentino was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. He is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of alprozolam with purpose, felony possession of oxycodone with purpose, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstruction of government operations, misdemeanor fictitious tags and misdemeanor driving without a license.