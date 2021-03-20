Two people indicted in drug probe arraigned

Two defendants indicted in the federal drug probe "Operation Central Sweep" in White County were arraigned Friday, and a third was told he can be released to in-patient substance abuse treatment at the end of the month.

Sigmond Donelson, 47, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which carries a possible penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Evander Young, 32, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Young could face a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae was told by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe that he will be released March 31 to go to in-patient substance abuse treatment in Russellville.

Because both Donelson and Young are facing state felony charges, Volpe reserved their right to request a bail hearing if those state charges are resolved.

During a bail hearing for Isom, Volpe ruled that he can leave the Greene County jail March 31 to prepare for entry into an in-patient substance abuse treatment program in Russellville.

Of the 33 defendants in the drug probe, 25 have been arraigned on various narcotics and weapons charges. Of those, 17 have been ordered detained or are awaiting bond hearings to be scheduled. Eight defendants have been released to home detention, in-patient rehabilitation or other conditions. Another three are awaiting arraignment.

Another five defendants: Christopher Barefield, 28, of Conway; Justice Cunningham, 23, of Searcy; Christopher Koser, 19, of Judsonia; Roderick Roberson, 43, of Searcy; and Terry White, 26, of Searcy, are currently considered fugitives, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock.