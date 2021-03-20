UAPB beats Grambling State 48-21, starts season 2-0 for first time since 2000

GRAMBLING, La. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is 2-0 in Louisiana and 2-0 to start a football season for the first time in two decades.

Thanks in large part to Skyler Perry's four touchdown passes, UAPB ended a six-season skid to Grambling State on Saturday with a 48-21 victory before 5,105 people at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

Combined with UAPB's 33-30 win two weeks ago at Southern University, the Golden Lions (2-0 overall and Southwestern Athletic Conference) have won their first two games for the first time since 2000, when Lee Hardman's team went 6-5. Cedric Thomas' 2019 Lions won three straight after a season-opening loss at Texas Christian and finished 6-5.

Grambling State (0-3 overall and SWAC), which had won 16 straight at home through 2019, lost for the second straight time at "The Hole."

UAPB's defense scored 14 points Saturday. Jalon Thigpen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on the Tigers' second offensive play, and Terrill McCray III returned a blocked punt following a bad snap deep into the Tigers' territory in the third quarter.

Perry, a junior from New Orleans, has had a hand in eight Golden Lions touchdowns this season, after running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more against Southern. He completed 18 of 30 passes 346 yards with an interception and completed scoring passes to Harry Ballard III (58 yards), Josh Wilkes (60 yards) and Jeremy Brown (28 and 31 yards).

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble did not withhold his bag of tricks at kickoff. Zack Piwniczka successfully executed an onside kick, only for the Lions to be stuffed on fourth-and-short at the Grambling State 30.

Thigpen's pick-six made up for that two plays later. He had one of three picks against Southern.

From there, neither team scored over the next 12 possessions combined. A snap was bobbled on what would have been a 45-yard field-goal attempt for Piwnickza midway through the second quarter, and the Tigers capitalized with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive as C.J. Russell rushed from 4 yards out to even the game at 7-7.

Two offensive plays later, Ballard pulled in his 58-yard scoring strike from Perry that gave UAPB the momentum needed the rest of the game. That was the first of three scoring possessions that smoothed the Lions' sails in a stadium that sits below sea level.

Wilkes had six receptions for 131 yards and Ballard seven catches for 124 yards. Brown's TD catches were his only receptions.

Perry also led the Lions in rushing for the second time this year, carrying nine times for 38 yards. Mattias Clark turned a 4-yard scoring rush at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter.

Grambling State starter Elijah Walker completed 13 of 26 for 174 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kobe' Ross. Kash Foley had five receptions for 111 yards to lead the Tigers, including a 77-yard catch from Keilon Elder that pulled them to within 48-20.

The Lions outgained the Tigers in total yards, 402-368, in Grambling's first game since offensive coordinator Mark Orlando resigned.