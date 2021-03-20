UAPB targets 2-0 start vs. SWAC's usual picks

It's been two weeks since the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff beat Southern to take the first step in loosening up Louisiana's chokehold on the Southwestern Athletic Conference's West Division.

Today, the Golden Lions will try their hand at clearing hurdle No. 2 when they face Grambling State at noon inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The last team to win a West Division title, other than Southern or Grambling State, was UAPB when it captured its first overall SWAC championship in 2012. Since then, the two schools from the Pelican State have owned the division.

During that seven-year stretch, Grambling State has won the division three times while Southern has been crowned champions four times, including the past two years. That length of dominance isn't lost on UAPB Coach Doc Gamble because he knows the road to a conference title flows through both of those teams.

"Typically, it seems with Grambling and also Southern, close games tend to go in their favor," he said. "I don't think that's changed. Just here in the last couple of weeks, it hadn't gone that way [for Grambling State]. Still in the back of my mind, that's how it always is with those guys.

"The thing about it is that's a testament to their programs. They know how to win and have a long history of winning."

Southern was the preseason favorite to win its third consecutive division title, but UAPB (1-0, 1-0) put itself in position to crash those plans when it beat the Jaguars 33-30 on March 6.

Quarterback Skyler Perry was named the league's offensive player of the week following the victory after accounting for 281 yards of offense and four touchdowns. The UAPB defense also got four takeaways, which was a stark contrast in the 2019 meeting between the teams when the Golden Lions turned it over four times.

That victory also snapped UAPB's seven-game losing streak to Southern. But whereas the game may have opened some eyes to others around the SWAC, nothing about it surprised Grambling State Coach Broderick Fobbs.

"When you look at that program, they have made huge strides in the last three years," he said. "They've got really good skill guys on the outside, really good in the secondary with long, athletic guys that can play. They present a challenge. ...they are a force to be reckoned with.

"Of course, we're at the bottom of the barrel right now. We're clawing and scratching to get back in this thing."

Grambling State (0-2, 0-2) has dropped its first two games of the season but have had UAPB's number as of late. The Tigers have won the last six games against the Golden Lions, with each of the last two victories coming by seven and six points, respectively.

The Tigers are getting production offensively from quarterback Geremy Hickbottom, who threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Grambling State's 39-33 victory over UAPB in 2019, and a backfield that's averaging nearly 144 yards rushing thus far. Fobbs, however, will be without an assistant after offensive coordinator Mark Orlando stepped down earlier in the week.

Grambling State also has experienced a few troubles on defense, with both Jackson State and Prairie View A&M having success moving the ball. But according to Fobbs, the Tigers just aren't doing the things they need to do collectively.

"It's about execution," Fobbs said. "When you're evenly matched athletically with a lot of the teams you face in this league, then it boils down to who takes advantage of mistakes. That's been our issue the last two weeks.

"We haven't taken advantage of the mistakes given to us, but people are definitely taking advantage of our mistakes."

UAPB was able to benefit from of Southern's miscues in its opener by blocking a punt for a safety and getting a touchdown on the ensuing short kickoff. Gamble would like for his team to cash in if afforded the similar chances against the Tigers, but he's adamant about wanting to see improvement from his team overall.

"With Grambling, they could easily be 2-0," he explained. "They're pretty much two plays away from being an undefeated football team. They're a really good football team, and we know that. For us, we're just trying to improve from week 1 to our second game.

"We're trying to make sure we show some improvement and solidify the things that we need to do go down and take on a great opponent."