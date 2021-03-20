Vaccination clinic today in De Queen

DE QUEEN -- A covid-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. today at the De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy at 1357 W. Collin Raye Drive.

The clinic has been set by the pharmacy, which expects to receive around 2,000 doses to inject.

The doses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to people currently eligible.

Additional parking will be available at the nearby De Queen Church of Christ.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Police and other De Queen first responders will be on site to help with the flow of traffic. A shuttle service will be provided for people with impaired mobility and who park at the church.

More information on eligibility guidelines are available at www.healthy.arkansas.gov. The De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy can be contacted through its Facebook page or by calling (870) 642-2400.