7.0 quake hits Japan; tsunami alert issued, lifted

TOKYO -- A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. No major damage was reported, but several people had minor injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of the quake at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 33.5 miles. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011 that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami for Miyagi prefecture immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said seven people were injured in Miyagi prefecture, including two elderly women -- one who was banged in the head by a door and the other who was hit in the shoulder by furniture. In neighboring Iwate prefecture, a woman in her 50s fell and cut her mouth.

The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet-train services in the area, according to East Japan Railway Co.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant that suffered meltdowns in the 2011 quake and tsunami.

In mid-February, another powerful quake in the region killed one person and left more than 180 injured, though most injuries were minor. The quake damaged roads, train lines and thousands of houses. It also caused minor damage to the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

A Japan Meteorological Agency spokesperson, Noriko Kamaya, said at a news conference that Saturday's quake is considered an aftershock of the 9.0- magnitude quake in 2011. Kamaya urged people to use caution and stay away from the coastline because of possible high waves.

Information for this article was contributed by Foster Klug of The Associated Press.