At the Post

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,00

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,850,545

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $560,651

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,289,894

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:40 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Two jockeys and two trainers each won a pair of races apiece Saturday.

Jockey Alex Canchari took the sixth race with Emerald Princess ($17.00, $6.80, $5.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.74 and the 10th race with Sir Wellington ($15.40, $4.60, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.25.

Jockey Richard E. Eramia took the second race with Louemma ($9.40, $5.00, $3.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.45 and the eighth race with Heartbreaker ($25.60, $8.00, $5.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.51.

Trainer Karl Broberg took the first race with Red Bottom Rebel ($5.40, $3.00, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.09 and the fifth race with Greeley and Ben ($5.00, $3.20, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.22.

Trainer McLean Robertson joined Canchari in winning the 10th race and took the sixth race with Emerald Princess ($17.00, $6.80, $5.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.74.

EMOTIONAL VICTORY

Not only was the $150,000 Temperence Hill Stakes for older horses March 13 at Oaklawn the most lucrative victory for jockey Alex Canchari, it may have been the most emotional of his 10-year riding career.

Canchari raised his right arm and acknowledged the grandstand crowd after long shot Carlos L., who is trained by one of the jockey's biggest supporters, Mac Robertson, flashed across the finish line to capture the Temperence Hill in a track-record 2:29.87 for 1 ½ miles.

Winning a marathon race was fitting because of Canchari's on-going long stretch of personal pain. Canchari's older brother Patrick, also a jockey, was severely injured in an automobile accident last March. Then late last year, their father, Luis, died.

"It was such a high when the rest of the year has been so low," Alex Canchari said Thursday morning in Robertson's Oaklawn office. "My dad always loved Oaklawn. He always wanted to see me do good. I just felt like he was riding with me. He was watching over me."

Luis Canchari rode and trained after emigrating from Peru and became a fixture at Canterbury Park in suburban Minneapolis, where Alex and Patrick were raised. Alex Canchari said his father became seriously ill last year and was hospitalized with what doctors believed was a respiratory-related condition. Luis Canchari, 64, died Dec. 9.

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department.