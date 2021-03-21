Back on top

HOT SPRINGS -- When you play a team for the fourth time in the same season, there are no secrets. For as well as you know them, they most certainly know the same about you.

But when you've lost to that team twice in the last month, the fire in your belly burns a little bit warmer.

That was the case for Harrison. The Lady Goblins knew they could handle a Farmington squad they beat by 14 points in early January.

It just was a matter of repeating that against the Lady Cardinals on the season's biggest stage.

Harrison, sparked by a quiet but critical 30-point, 10-rebound effort from senior Alex Hill, pulled away from Farmington late, winning 68-54 at Bank OZK Arena to earn the Lady Goblins their fifth state championship. Behind a dominant rebounding effort that included 13 offensive boards -- Harrison grabbed 42 rebounds to the Lady Cardinals' 25 -- and the Lady Goblins scored 40 of their 51 non-free-throw points in the paint.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321girls4a/]

Yet, it was arguably Harrison's defense that won Kristian Willliams' program its first state title since a run of four in five seasons from 2000-04.

Farmington shot just 9 of 26 from the floor in the opening half as the Lady Goblins took a 37-25 lead into the locker room. And despite 19 consecutive points spanning the third and fourth quarters Tori Kersey, the Lady Cardinals never got closer than five as Harrison limited them to just three made three-pointers on 14 tries from deep.

"[Stopping them from distance] was the No. 1 plan," Williams said. "They're a great three-point shooting team -- against us. The three times they played against us, they were in the 50s and 60s percent-wise shooting threes, so we really focused on that. ... I just said, 'Listen, they're not going to shoot the three,' and [my girls] did what I asked."

At multiple points in the third quarter, it looked like the Lady Goblins were ready to put Farmington (23-8) away for good. After the Lady Cardinals scored the opening bucket of the half to draw within 10, a personal 6-0 run from Hill put Harrison (20-3) up 43-27.

Kersey then responded with six in a row of her own, but the Lady Goblins had yet another little burst in them, going ahead 50-35 with 1:46 to play in the third quarter.

"In a couple of the [earlier] meetings, they actually jumped out on us early," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "We were able to make a run [then], but [today] the run never materialized like we wanted it to. They did a really nice job attacking the offensive glass and some of that prevented our transition from happening."

Still, the Lady Cardinals made a valiant run. Kersey closed the third quarter with six unanswered points and then added three more at the start of the fourth to cut the deficit to six. Then, following a Hill layup to make it a 52-44 game with 6:59 remaining, Kersey scored three more and Farmington kept Harrison scoreless for more than four minutes to trail by just five inside the final three minutes.

"I called a timeout and told them to take a breath," Williams said of her message down the stretch. "I said, 'Relax, it's our game, we're not going to let [a comeback] happen again.' "

The Lady Goblins could've hearkened back to fresh wounds from two weeks ago when the Lady Cardinals finished the 4A North regional final on an 11-0 run and won on a banked-in buzzer-beater from Carson Dillard.

Instead, they turned to their star in Hill, who made 9 of her 10 free throws down the stretch and assisted on a Reese Ricketts layup to help Harrison salt away the victory.

"It doesn't [surprise me when she turns it on]," senior Claire Barger said of Hill. "She definitely gets into her groove and just really starts putting the points up there."

A year ago, Hill got one step from playing for a state title when she earned Class 1A all-state honors and took Alpena to the semifinals.

Now, she can say she not only got to play for a crown but also brought it home.

"I came into the year hoping we would be in this position when we finished," Hill said. "And through all the hard stuff this year, we've come together and it worked out really great."

At a glance

CLASS 4A GIRLS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Harrison 68, Farmington 54

SEMIFINALS

Harrison 54, Morrilton 48

Farmington 62, Pulaski Academy 57, OT

QUARTERFINALS

Harrison 62, Star City 57

Morrilton 64, Joe T. Robinson 58

Pulaski Academy 43, Pea Ridge 41

Farmington 72, Mena 47

FIRST ROUND

Harrison 49, Brookland 41

Joe T. Robinson 53, Watson Chapel 46, OT

Pea Ridge 42, Nashville 37

Farmington 59, Southside Batesville 47

Notebook

MVP

ALEX HILL

HARRISON

It was a quiet double-double, but Hill piled up 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Lady Goblins win their first state title in 17 years. The senior, who was an all-state player a year ago at Alpena, finished 13 of 17 at the free-throw line, scoring 19 of her points after halftime to salt away the win.

AND ONES

Saturday marked the fourth matchup between the teams this season and the third in the last month. … Sydney Shrum played 28 minutes with a heavy knee brace and will undergo surgery Monday to repair an ACL she tore in December. … A win would’ve given Farmington its first girls basketball state title since 2004 — the Lady Cardinals won as a Class 3A participant the same year as Harrison won in Class 4A. … Farmington fell behind 7-0 in the game’s opening two minutes and never led at any point.

Harrison players celebrate after their 68-54 victory over Farmington on Saturday in the Class 4A girls state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/321girls4a. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)