Washington news in brief

Bill seeks to add medical ed slots

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., reintroduced legislation last week that would increase access to graduate medical education positions that are funded by Medicare.

Known as the Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2021, the bill would increase the total number of slots available by 14,000 over a seven-year period.

People with access to doctors live longer and healthier lives, Boozman said, but noted disparities exist.

"Smaller, more rural states like Arkansas face an acute need for medical providers, and the shortage will only increase in the coming years. In fact, the Natural State ranks among the lowest states in the number of available physicians per capita," he said in a written statement. "Our legislation builds on the increased cap we passed last year and represents another meaningful step to ensure Americans in every community are able to seek care from trusted health providers."

Arkansas has more medical school graduates than it has residency positions. As a result, many who study in Arkansas, out of necessity, must leave the state to finish their medical training, Boozman's office noted.

Similar legislation, introduced by Menendez in 2019, had Boozman and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., as co-sponsors, but it died in committee.

Schumer is now majority leader.

Report on damage at border sought

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., asked the Department of Homeland Security last week to provide them with information on the "anticipated environmental damage" arising from last month's increase in illegal border crossings.

In a letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Westerman and Gosar said 460,000 "pounds of trash discarded by illegal migrants" had been collected along Arizona's border with Mexico between 2007-2018 and that the trash "poses risks to wildlife."

They're also requesting that Republican staff members be briefed "on the environmental impacts of halting construction of the border wall."

Westerman of Hot Springs is the ranking member on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Gosar, the ranking member on its oversight and investigations subcommittee, tried to have Arizona's certified presidential election returns thrown out on Jan. 6, alleging that "over 30,000 illegal aliens voted in Arizona using the federal ballot."

Gosar had to halt his speech, temporarily, while officials locked the doors to the House chambers to prevent rioters from entering.

Ultimately, a majority of the House and the Senate, including Westerman, voted to recognize Arizona's election results.

Trump '24 favorite in politics market

Former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is in the mix, according to PredictIt.com.

The company, which calls itself the Stock Market for Politics, enables people to legally stake money on the outcome of elections.

Traders can purchase either "Yes" shares or "No" shares at a price somewhere between 1 cent and 99 cents. If they win, they receive $1 per share, minus fees. If they lose, they receive nothing.

On Saturday morning, Trump shares were available for 26 cents each, roughly 4-to-1 odds. Cotton shares could be purchased for 5 cents each, placing him in the second tier alongside former Vice President Mike Pence (7 cents); U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas (6 cents), U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida (5 cents) and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri (5 cents).

That put him behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida (17 cents), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (11 cents) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (11 cents) but slightly ahead of Donald Trump Jr. (4 cents.)

US-Bookies.com puts Trump's odds of actually winning the 2024 presidential election at 7 to 1, with Cotton at 40 to 1.

