Covid hospitalizations slip below 200 for first time since June

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Sunday that covid-19 related hospitalizations were at 192 — the first time since June 2020 hospitalizations have been below 200.

The tally of active cases fell by 98 to 2,578. Hospitals reported 42 people on ventilators, which is 12 fewer people than Saturday.

"This is a great development," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media. "What this really means is that Arkansans are working together to beat the pandemic. Let's keep doing what we're doing and chase COVID-19 out of Arkansas."

Six more people died from the virus, raising the state's official death toll since March 2020 to 5,539. The total number of cases since the pandemic reached Arkansas increased by 108 to 328,655.

As of Sunday, 956,076 doses of covid-19 vaccination have been given by both federal and state agencies in Arkansas. The Health Department reports that 332,503 people are fully immunized; as of Saturday, more Arkansans were considered immunized than have contracted the disease.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.