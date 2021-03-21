Crossbow criticism rehashes decades-old arguments

Will Brantley, hunting editor for Outdoor Life, recently published a provocative article about modern crossbows outpacing crossbow hunting regulations.

Brantley, a skilled and accomplished hunter, opined that the latest crossbows are too advanced to be considered primitive weapons. I agree with him about the new Excalibur Twinstrike, a crossbow that chambers two bolts and offers an immediate second shot. No matter how advanced its design, a crossbow from a regulatory standpoint is a primitive weapon that fires a single projectile. Like single-projectile muzzleloaders, it cannot be a repeater. Case closed.

Summarized, crossbows are more efficient and more adaptable than vertical bows to the extent that they could be detrimental to deer herds. Crossbow critics have been saying that for 40 years.

From a deer management standpoint, it's a non-issue. Arkansas reportedly has about 1 million deer. Hunters kill 200,000-215,000 annually with all methods. We have some form of deer season that runs uninterrupted from early September to Feb. 28. Our statewide daily limit is six deer. Hunters kill a statistically insignificant percentage with crossbows. Clearly, overkilling deer is not a statewide threat.

Distilled, the complaints against the newest crossbows are the same as complaints against the oldest crossbows. They are too fast, too accurate, too easy to use, and can be paired with telescopic sights to extend their lethal range.

Saliently, they also offend the sensibilities of hunters that prefer vertical bows, who significantly outnumber crossbow hunters.

Combined, advanced crossbow technology produces a more lethal, more reliable tool for taking game. This is good for hunting and good for deer. It is good for hunting because it increases the probability for a hunter to convert a deer to venison. Successful hunting leads to hunter satisfaction, which leads to continued participation.

It is good for deer because a more lethal weapon increases the chance of a clean kill, and thus increases the probability of a hunter recovering a deer shot with a crossbow. This potentially reduces pressure on mature bucks by reducing the possibility for a hunter to shoot another buck, including a third or even fourth buck, without exceeding his or her legal limit.

While new crossbows themselves are not unsporting, increased lethality does encourage unsporting behavior among some users. If a crossbow enables a hunter to shoot a turkey at 75 yards, its owner will try it. He needs only to succeed once to justify the behavior -- and brag about it -- no matter how many turkeys he maims or kill without recovery.

Brantley himself wrote about killing a turkey at 48 yards with a crossbow, adding that he would not attempt to shoot a turkey at 48 yards with a vertical bow. If Brantley could do it with a vertical bow, the statement leads us to believe he would.

Some deer hunting environments justify using tactical scopes and custom rifles chambered for cartridges to shoot deer at distances that are beyond the abilities of early 20th century cartridges. On the other hand, the same equipment enables another type of hunter to devalue a deer merely to a live target.

Advertiser driven, the hunting media promote hunting as an equipment-oriented arena that marginalizes fieldcraft. By extension they highlight two personality types. One is essentially an expert gear specialist but a novice hunter that relies on guides to find game. The other personality is a sophisticate that eschews traditional hunting values. Shooting at inanimate targets with a rifle, crossbow or extended range muzzleloader is not sufficiently challenging. The equipment was made to kill things, so they kill things as a means to enjoy their gear.

Hunting closes distance. The shot closes the hunt. Both should be as short as possible. Equipment is irrelevant to the former. Equipment is virtuous that ensures the latter. I am perfectly happy with my increasingly obsolete crossbow, but I don't begrudge anybody that wants to dump $4,000 on the latest and greatest. That's number is not a misprint.