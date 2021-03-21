Day is set to honor Little Rock-born trailblazer

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority will celebrate Raye Jean Montague Day on March 28, according to a news release.

The late Montague, who graduated from Merrill High School at Pine Bluff and Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), is credited with the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship.

On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will proclaim March 28 as Raye Jean Montague Day honoring the Little Rock native.

At 2 p.m. March 28, the water reclamation authority will co-host a virtual book reading for kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students, in partnership with Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing. Montague's son, Dr. David Montague, will read "The Girl with a Mind for Math: The Story of Raye Montague."

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP is required and can be made at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMude2rrTssE9Mz0yjclTvimaXx-PSg9Qhz or by visiting pyramid1988.com.

Raye Montague was known as one of Arkansas' Hidden Figures and on April 2, Little Rock School District fourth and fifth graders will watch the movie "Hidden Figures." The movie is the story of three Black NASA mathematicians who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn, an achievement that turned around the space race, according to a news release.

Montague was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Little Rock to Rayford Jordan and Flossie Graves Jordan, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

She attended St. Bartholomew School before moving to Merrill High School, graduating in 1952. She attended Arkansas AM&N, wanting to study engineering. Because no Arkansas colleges were awarding such degrees to Black women in the 1950s, she took a degree in business, graduating in 1956, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Montague was an internationally registered professional engineer with the Navy. The Navy's first female program manager of ships, she held a civilian equivalent rank of captain. She was inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame in 2018. Montague died on Oct. 9, 2018. Her son cco-wrote a book about her life, published in 2021, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The water reclamation authority is highlighting Women of Water with the theme HERstory: Celebrating Women's History Month.

For the third year, the initiative seeks to increase awareness about gender diversity and the accomplishments of women in the water reclamation industry and other science, technology, engineering and math fields, as well as the daily contributions of women within their organization to maintain a thriving city, according to the release.

"[The authority] is proud to celebrate Women's History Month and recognizes the value that our women coworkers bring to our utility and our ability to help the city flourish," said Greg Ramon, the authority's chief executive officer. "I am honored to celebrate them, while also drawing attention to the need for more women in the traditionally male-dominated field. It's important that our workforce more accurately reflects the Little Rock population, and I'm hopeful that as we continue to spotlight our [Women of Water] campaign, more women will look at careers in the water reclamation industry."

The water reclamation authority exists to preserve and replenish the environment by reclaiming the most valuable natural resource -- water. The collection and treatment services protect both public health and the environment. The utility is overseen jointly by the chief executive officer and the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission, which is comprised of seven members appointed by the Little Rock Board of Directors.