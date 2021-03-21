EDUCATION NOTEBOOK: Assistant principal earns state honor | County district sets proms for April, May | 4 graduation events allowed outdoors

Assistant principal earns state honor

Heather Williams, assistant principal at Jacksonville/North Pulaski's Warren Dupree Elementary School, learned Friday at a school assembly in her honor that she is the state's Assistant Principal of the Year.

The honor comes from the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals, which is under the umbrella of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

Williams is a graduate of Harding University. She has been the assistant principal at Warren Dupree since 2019.

Williams said at the assembly that the Dupree job is her first as a school administrator. She thanked Dupree Principal April Turner for her guidance and support.

County district sets proms for April, May

The Pulaski County Special School District's four high schools are holding junior-senior proms in April and May.

High school proms statewide were suspended in the spring of 2020 because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and, in many districts, they aren't being held this year either.

The proms for the Pulaski County Special students will be held with capacity limitations set by the party venues, based on CDC guidelines for safe events. Seniors will be given first priority on ticket purchases. Students who choose to take a guest from another school must have advance approval from the administration of the host school.

Masks will be required for all guests and must be worn properly at all times. Students may remove masks only for professional and grand march photos.

The Maumelle High School prom will be April 10 at Next Level Events. Joe T. Robinson High School prom will take place April 17, also at Next Level Events. The Sylvan Hills High School prom will be April 23 at the Bella Terra Estate. The Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School prom is set for May 7 at Albert Pike Memorial Temple.

4 graduation events allowed outdoors

Graduation ceremonies for the 2021 graduates in the Pulaski County Special School District will be held outdoors at each school's football field in mid-May -- unless inclement weather forces the events indoors.

The dates and times for each graduation ceremony are:

• Sylvan Hills High, 8 p.m., May 15.

• Maumelle High, 7 p.m., May 21.

• Mills High, 9 a.m., May 22.

• Robinson High, 11:30 a.m., May 22.

The graduation events will be open only to the families of the graduating seniors. There will be a limit of six guests per senior as long as the events are outdoors. In the case of bad weather and a move of a ceremony indoors, the number of guests will be limited to as few as four per senior.

All attendees at the ceremonies will be required to wear masks. Physical distancing will be enforced and additional safety protocols will be followed in accordance with current Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, leaders of the Pulaski County Special district recently announced.

Mills High junior is poetry champion

Katelyn Doyne, an 11th grader at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School is the 2021 Arkansas Poetry Out Loud state champion, the Pulaski County Special School District announced.

Doyne performed "Song of the Smoke" by W.E.B. DuBois, "I Look at the World" by Langston Hughes, and "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. She competed against poets from six schools across the state.

Poetry Out Loud is a high school program that encourages the young people to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation. The program helps students build self-confidence, develop public-speaking skills, and learn literary history.

The Arkansas Arts Council, a division of the Arkansas Heritage Department, has partnered with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation to encourage students to learn great poetry and develop real-world skills.

With this win, Doyne advances to the national semifinals competition on May 2 to compete against 18 students. The winner advances to the national finals on May 27.