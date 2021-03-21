Fans cut loose, again fill bars to cheer on Hogs

The covid-19 pandemic isn't over, but Razorbacks fans were undeterred Friday.

With coronavirus case counts on the decline, vaccinations on the uptick and basketball fans eager to cheer on their teams, customers packed some Arkansas bars Friday during the first full day of March Madness in scenes reminiscent of life before the pandemic.

While public health officials continue to advise people to avoid large indoor crowds and wear masks, for a pandemic-weary public the tipoff of the NCAA men's basketball tournament was a return to normalcy.

Dugan's Pub in downtown Little Rock was packed Friday afternoon with Hogs fans and lunch patrons, owner Don Dugan said.

"I think people are more excited about, you know, things right now today than I have seen them in a while," Dugan said. "Because it just honestly feels like it's, you know, some sense of normalcy that people are used to and accustomed to, and that's what they're trying to get back to."

A return to pre-pandemic life may be what bar owners and patrons want, but it's not what public health officials are encouraging.

Speaking to a U.S. Senate committee Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there are other variants of the coronavirus still at-large and people should still practice social distancing to "stay ahead of the variants."

Whether people who have had covid-19 or a vaccine are completely immune from variants of the virus is still an open question, he said.

"We are not dealing with a static situation of the same virus," Fauci said.

At Foghorn's Wings, Burgers & More in Fayetteville, the commotion in the aftermath of the Hogs first-round victory over Colgate on Friday led an employee at the bar who answered a reporter's call to hand the phone to a customer rather than a manager.

Rick Harvey, a regular at Foghorn's, was happy to step outside to take the call. Still on a high from the Razorbacks' comeback victory, Harvey gave his analysis of the game and why patrons, like himself, were comfortable in crowded bars again.

"I think people were just so tired of the covid and, you know, things being abnormal," said Harvey, a die-hard Razorbacks fan who lives in Fayetteville.

Harvey said people were happy to again pack into a bar for March Madness. Colgate's early lead over Arkansas had fans sweating until a second-half surge by the Hogs, he said of the game. But the threat of a Razorbacks loss early in the tournament didn't stop people from staying for hours watching the game, which had an 11:45 a.m. tipoff.

"I guess everybody took off work because, you know, the place was pretty full," Harvey said. "And I don't know if people just took a very extended lunch break and never went back to work or if they just took the rest of the day off."

Allison Adams, a general manager at Foghorn's, said having a packed bar was a major boost for the business -- a first since the pandemic began.

"It's definitely helped us a ton," Adams said. "We've only been open to full capacity for a little over a week now, so having these games has definitely helped business a lot."

March Madness isn't the first big draw for sports bars since the pandemic began.

Though bars have been hurting during the pandemic, major football games like the Super Bowl and National Title Game and UFC Fights have helped pull in customers. But even then state-mandated capacity limits and curfews limited revenue at bars and restaurants.

While Dugan's Pub has had steady business during lunch hours since the coronavirus arrived in Arkansas a year ago, the NCAA tournament was a major boost for the bar, Dugan said

It's not just a yearning for a sense of normalcy that has people packing the bars. While last year's March Madness tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, this year fans and bars have high hopes for the Hogs.

The Razorbacks' 85-68 victory over Colgate on Friday could mean big business for bars for their next game today.

Dugan, who also owns South on Main and Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, said there has been an uptick in business in the past week and a half as people have become more comfortable going out to eat and drink.

"I think they would come out whether the Hogs are in the NCAA tournament or not," Dugan said. "The fact that they are in is a huge bonus and a huge help."