Get the Ball rolling: As the first black-tie event of ’21, Hope Ball honors high-achievers

The Hope Ball is remembered as the last black-tie event in 2020 in Little Rock before in-person gatherings were canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. On March 13, it became the first formal soiree of 2021 in the capital city.

The ball, a fundraiser for the 20th Century Club's Lodge, was a live and virtual event. Patrons could attend in person or watch from home. For those who chose to attend in person, masks were required and tables were spaced out in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The program began with a welcome by Donna Terrell Lambert and David Bazzell, who served as masters of ceremonies, followed by remarks from club president Becky Marks. Brenda Bailey gave an invocation followed by comments by Hope Ball co-chairwomen Lydia James and Emily Young.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of the 30 Angels of Hope. The young women, announced by Angels co-chairwomen Christy Bray and DeVonda Byrd, are high school juniors who are responsible for volunteering for at least 25 hours of service through activities at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, CARTI and other related events. The Angels were all dressed in white gowns and opera-length white gloves.

After dinner, a distinguished service award was presented to Kim Cherry and the Hope Award was given to Southland Gaming & Racing. The evening also included a live auction, raffle drawing and entertainment by 8 South Band.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins and Rachel O'Neal