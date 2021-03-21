Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL

Get the Ball rolling: As the first black-tie event of ’21, Hope Ball honors high-achievers

As the first black-tie event of ’21, Hope Ball honors high-achievers by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:48 p.m.
Rick Fleetwood with Karen and Terry Masching

The Hope Ball is remembered as the last black-tie event in 2020 in Little Rock before in-person gatherings were canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. On March 13, it became the first formal soiree of 2021 in the capital city.

The ball, a fundraiser for the 20th Century Club's Lodge, was a live and virtual event. Patrons could attend in person or watch from home. For those who chose to attend in person, masks were required and tables were spaced out in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Gallery: The Hope Ball

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321hope/]

The program began with a welcome by Donna Terrell Lambert and David Bazzell, who served as masters of ceremonies, followed by remarks from club president Becky Marks. Brenda Bailey gave an invocation followed by comments by Hope Ball co-chairwomen Lydia James and Emily Young.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of the 30 Angels of Hope. The young women, announced by Angels co-chairwomen Christy Bray and DeVonda Byrd, are high school juniors who are responsible for volunteering for at least 25 hours of service through activities at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, CARTI and other related events. The Angels were all dressed in white gowns and opera-length white gloves.

After dinner, a distinguished service award was presented to Kim Cherry and the Hope Award was given to Southland Gaming & Racing. The evening also included a live auction, raffle drawing and entertainment by 8 South Band.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins and Rachel O'Neal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
by By JAMES LAPORTA Associated Press
Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
by By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press
Farmington rejects rezoning requests
by Lynn Kutter
Transit agency plans for service in Conway
by Noel Oman
LR officer accused of sex assault
by William Sanders
ADVERTISEMENT