Golden Lions' 45-42 win breaks Grambling curse

GRAMBLING, La. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff had not won a football game against Grambling State since Nov. 9, 2013, when Monte Coleman's Golden Lions pulled out a 45-42 victory at what was then Golden Lion Stadium.

The next six meetings all went the Tigers' way, but after three straight narrow misses, the Lions finally solved the Grambling mystique Saturday in a 48-21 victory at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

UAPB's mantra of "Create a New Bluff" is working well in Doc Gamble's first year as head coach. Coming off its first winning season since the 2012 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, UAPB is 2-0 for the first time since Lee Hardman was at the helm in 2000.

Defense has been a big reason for the Golden Lions' fast start, scoring 14 points against Grambling after a three-interception outing two weeks earlier at Southern University.

"We expect our defense to score some points," Gamble said. "We tell our defense, if you score points, we'll add to it."

But after Jalon Thigpen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown less than 3 minutes into the game, each team failed to score on its next six possessions.

"We weren't even worried about it," the senior rover said. "We know what kind of offense we have. If we have to win the game 2-0 or 7-0, that's the way it was going to be."

Aside from Grambling's defensive stretch, UAPB was counting on junior quarterback Skyler Perry to settle into a rhythm.

"It was about me settling down," Perry said. He did to the tune of 346 yards and four touchdowns passing.

"The wide receivers I was trying to get, they wanted me to settle down and start making plays. Kudos to my teammates and coaching staff," Perry said.

Perry completed seven of 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown at the half but finished 18 for 30 with three more strikes to the end zone.

"I'm just believing in the play-calling and execution," Perry said. "I try not to overhype the game, just remain humble and confident each possession and make sure we execute on every down."

Two of his passing strikes went to Ruston native Jeremy Brown, a fifth-year senior tight end who totaled 59 receiving yards on his only catches.

Being just a short drive west of Interstate 20 from his home played no factor in Brown stepping up, he said.

"I play every game hard," he said. "I give it all for my teammates and coaches. I just try to stay prepared, trust the process, the coaches and the decision-making, and play every play hard."

Defense also shined for UAPB when Terrill McCray III turned in a blocked punt from 7 yards out in the third quarter and the Lions recovered a Donald Johnson III fumble after a reception in the fourth quarter.

"We play complementary football," Gamble said. "One phase complements another."

Key stats

UAPB's Josh Wilkes caught six passes for 131 yards, including a 60-yard haul early in the third quarter. Harry Ballard III had 124 yards on seven receptions.

Perry also rushed nine times for 38 yards. Running back Keilon Elder, who threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Kash Foley to narrow what was a 48-14 UAPB lead, led the Tigers with 65 yards on 11 carries.

UAPB had 402 total yards to Grambling State's 368. The Tigers, however, controlled possession for 32 minutes, 7 seconds, compared with the Lions' 27:53.

Both teams went 0 for 1 on fourth-down conversions. UAPB was 6 for 15 on third down, with Grambling going 5 for 16.

The game changed when ...

Elder broke a 39-yard carry to the UAPB 30, aiding a drive capped by a 4-yard C.J. Russell run to even the score at 7-7 with 4:18 left before halftime. UAPB responded within two plays, when Perry connected with Harry Ballard III on a 58-yard touchdown catch.

The Lions built a 28-7 lead thanks to a 60-yard touchdown catch for Josh Wilkes and 4-yard Mattias Clark run.

The game ball goes to ...

Perry for his four touchdown passes.

Next up ...

UAPB will play its first home game against Alabama State at 7 p.m. March 27 at Simmons Bank Field. Alabama State hosted Jackson State on Saturday.

See game article in Sports section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.