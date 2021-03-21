Golden Lions run away with road victory

GRAMBLING, La. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is 2-0 in Louisiana and 2-0 to start a football season for the first time in two decades.

Thanks in large part to Skyler Perry's four touchdown passes, UAPB ended a six-season skid to Grambling State on Saturday with a 48-21 victory before a crowd of 5,105 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

"We're just trying to create a new Bluff, and make sure we're tough, as stamped on the back of our helmets," said Perry, a New Orleans native.

Perry has had a hand in eight Golden Lions' touchdowns this season, after running for two and throwing for two more against Southern. He completed 18 of 30 passes 346 yards with an interception and completed scoring passes to Harry Ballard III (58 yards), Josh Wilkes (60) and Jeremy Brown (28, 31).

Following its 33-30 win two weeks ago at Southern, the Golden Lions (2-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) have won their first two games for the first time since 2000, when Lee Hardman's team went 6-5.

"I didn't know that," first-year UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "Our big thing is, I just want to be 1-0 each week. I'm a historian. I like to hear how things were."

Gamble was assistant head coach and quarterbacks mentor when Cedric Thomas' 2019 Golden Lions won three consecutive following a season-opening loss at Texas Christian and finished 6-5.

UAPB beat one of the biggest brands in Black college football for the second straight game. Grambling State (0-3, 0-3), which had won 16 consecutive at home through 2019, lost for the second time in a row at "The Hole."

UAPB's defense scored twice in the victory. Jalon Thigpen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on the Tigers' second offensive play, and Terrill McCray III returned a blocked punt following a bad snap deep into the Tigers' territory in the third quarter.

Thigpen, who had picked off a pass at Southern, wasn't big on describing what he saw on the play.

"I just give credit to the coaching staff for putting us in a position to threat," he said.

Gamble did not withhold his bag of tricks. Zack Piwniczka successfully executed an onside-kick attempt to begin the game, only for the Lions to be stuffed on fourth and short at the Grambling State 30. Thigpen's pick-six made up for that two plays later.

"We had been working on some things, and the opportunity presented itself," Gamble said of the trickery. "You do everything over and over again, and the players were like, 'Why are we practicing this when we don't even run it?' There was no second-guessing it. We were committed from the start to using it."

A bobbled snap on what would have been a 45-yard field-goal attempt for Piwnickza midway through the second quarter kept it a 7-0 game. The Tigers capitalized with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive as C.J. Russell scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Two offensive plays later, Ballard pulled in his 58-yard scoring strike from Perry that gave UAPB the momentum needed the rest of the game. That was the first of three scoring possessions for the Golden Lions.

Wilkes had 6 receptions for 131 yards and Ballard 7 catches for 124 yards. Brown's TD catches were his only receptions.

"It takes 11 players for one play to work," said Wilkes, whose big play came on the opening possession of the second half. "We knew we had a mismatch outside. We were waiting on the right time [to make the big play]. Skyler got hot; we've gotta keep him rolling."

Perry also led the Lions in rushing for the second time this year, carrying nine times for 38 yards. Mattias Clark turned in a 4-yard scoring rush at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter.

Grambling State starter Elijah Walker completed 13 of 26 for 174 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kobe' Ross. Kash Foley had five receptions for 111 yards to lead the Tigers, including a 77-yard catch from Keilon Elder that pulled them to within 48-20.

The Lions outgained the Tigers in total yards, 402-368, in Grambling's first game since offensive coordinator Mark Orlando resigned. Tigers Coach Broderick Fobbs and quarterbacks coach Kenton Evans called the offfensive plays.