Hurricane return to top of mountain

HOT SPRINGS -- Wes Swift admitted earlier in the week that he'd let Jonesboro's winning culture slip the last two years.

After back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, the Hurricane made two early exits from the 5A tournament. In 2019, Lake Hamilton sent them packing in the opening round, and a year ago, Maumelle eliminated Jonesboro in the quarterfinals.

Swift blamed himself for changes that kept Jonesboro from peaking come March.

One of the most successful Arkansas boys basketball programs in recent memory returned to form this season, knocking off a couple of powerhouse programs en route to the title game. And for the 14th time, the Golden Hurricane can call themselves state champions.

Jonesboro held off Maumelle 58-56 for the Class 5A state title at Bank OZK Arena on Saturday night, getting a balanced offensive effort with six players scoring at least a half-dozen points. Jesse Washington led the way with 16 points and MVP Keyln McBride added eight to help the Golden Hurricane hold off a furious Hornet rally.

"The last couple of years we haven't finished the way we like to at Jonesboro," Swift said. "I don't mean necessarily being in the state championship game every year, but we want to put up a fight and be playing our best at the end of the year. We challenged these guys to really hold themselves accountable, to hold our underclassmen accountable and we're just a lot tougher team."

Seeing their once-16-point lead dwindle to as few as two, Jonesboro (24-3) needed a lift. It was fitting that one of the few players who'd been here before, McBride, a senior who was on the bench for his team's 2018 title victory, canned a clutch three-pointer from the top of the key to double the Golden Hurricane's advantage from three to six and give his team a 54-48 lead with 4:17 remaining.

Jaylon Smith answered with a three-pointer a little less than a minute later to pull Maumelle (20-6) back within three, and the Hornets had several chances to narrow the deficit further.

But it didn't come until Nico Davillier hit a tough jumper in the lane to make it 56-55 Jonesboro with 34.6 seconds remaining.

After Golden Hurricane guard Bradley Richardson knocked down one of two free throws with 27.8 seconds left, Maumelle's Darvis Rasberry had a chance to tie things when he drew a foul with 5.5 seconds to play. But the senior missed the second of his two at the line, keeping Jonesboro in front.

Hornets Coach Michael Shook ultimately had one last chance to draw up a potential game-winner with two seconds left after Jesse Washington made only one of his two free throws. Yet Riley Wade's desperation three-point attempt just before the horn didn't catch glass, leaving the junior and the rest of his teammates in tears as the Golden Hurricane rushed onto the floor.

"It's what [stings the most because] we came all the way back but we couldn't finish it," Maumelle junior Carl Daugherty said. "We left it all out there...and I know we all played our hearts out."

It was one-way traffic in the opening half as Jonesboro jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes. Isaac Harrell canned a couple of early three-pointers to ignite the Hurricane offense, and Jonesboro kept pushing, willing to go with the Hornets' preferred pace.

It helped that Maumelle gave the ball away five times before it even scored, piling up 10 turnovers in the first half.

"It's a totally different environment and a totally different experience," said Shook, whose team featured no players that had ever reached a state final. "There were definitely some nerves early on, definitely some jitters and it took them a little time to settle down."

Although the Hornets quickly got back within five, they wouldn't narrow the gap further before the Hurricane really began to stretch things out. Even with a relatively inefficient first half from the floor, Jonesboro took advantage of Maumelle's mistakes, stretching the lead out to 37-21 at the break behind 11 points from Jesse Washington, who hit both of his three-point tries.

The Hornets needed eight minutes to all but erase the halftime deficit, however. With the energy of a raucous crowd behind them, Maumelle drew back to 10 at the midway point of the third quarter, then closed on a 10-2 burst over three minutes to make it a 45-43 game heading into the fourth.

Senior Josh Denton scored nine of the Hornets' 22 points in the quarter, part of his 12 for the game, as Maumelle capitalized on four Hurricane turnovers to get back into it.

"Defensively, we just were not locked in," Swift said of his team's third quarter. "They came out trying to post up our guards. ... And then on the offensive end, we attacked the paint but we took shots that were double- and triple-teamed rather than kicking the ball out and getting easier shots."

At a glance

CLASS 5A BOYS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Jonesboro 58, Maumelle 56

SEMIFINALS

Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Parkview 40

Maumelle 70, Sylvan Hills 64

QUARTERFINALS

LR Parkview 75, Lake Hamilton 65

Jonesboro 55, Mountain Home 37

Maumelle 59, Russellville 50

Sylvan Hills 43, Pine Bluff 42

FIRST ROUND

LR Parkview 80, Greene County Tech 38

Jonesboro 62, Jacksonville 57

Russellville 71, Hot Springs 54

Pine Bluff 51, Siloam Springs 27

Lake Hamilton 64, Vilonia 63, OT

Mountain Home 57, HS Lakeside 46

Maumelle 60, Marion 58

Sylvan Hills 76, West Memphis 68

Notebook

MVP

KELYN MCBRIDE

JONESBORO

The senior leader worked his way back from injuries last season to help lead the Hurricane to their 14th state title. He finished with 8 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 27 minutes of action. His three-pointer with 4:17 left in the game gave Jonesboro a big boost when Maumelle was putting together its run.

AND ONES

Jonesboro has won three state titles since 2017. … Both teams hit 10 free throws each. … The Golden Hurricane held a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points, a 14-10 edge in points off turnovers and a 12-9 cushion in bench points. … Maumelle was playing in its second championship game since 2016. … Jonesboro finished the year by winning its last 21 games.