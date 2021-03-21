OPINION | EDITORIAL: Immigrant's song

Donald Trump never did learn the lesson that a president's words matter--a lot. And nothing uttered by the chief executive of this country and commander- in-chief of its armed forces is to be taken lightly.

But then again, Donald Trump wasn't a member of the political establishment. You'd think, however, that Joe Biden has been around Washington, D.C., long enough to know to be careful with his messaging.

Joe Biden may be a new president, but he's hardly new to the game. How did he allow himself, or his people, to make this kind of PR mistake at the southern border?

The lede in Wednesday's paper makes our argument: "A surge of migrants on the southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday, but insisting it's under control and that he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children."

Huh?

The administration admits there's a problem, a deep problem. The administration sends the signal to migrants that it'll keep welcoming them, or at least not expelling teens and children.

And they wonder why teens and children keep showing up at the border. Without adult escort.

In February alone, the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border numbered at least 9,297. That's the number the U.S. government knows about. No telling how many made it past patrols. And are wandering around, looking for a family member--even a distant family member--in the cities and towns of the desert southwest.

Tens of thousands of adults have already been arrested by border-patrol agents so far this year. The Wall Street Journal's news columns report that the number of migrants "traveling as families" more than doubled between January and February. Is it any wonder why?

Maybe because, even as the Biden administration warns folks from Latin America to stay away, it also announces quite casually that "it wants to make the immigration system less reliant on long-term detention and other enforcement measures, and to emphasize humane treatment and quick decisions on asylum seekers requests for protection."

And the papers (and Spanish language stations and websites) are full of the news that the administration is restarting a program allowing Central American children to come to the U.S. legally if they already have a parent here. That has obviously been taken as an open invitation to see El Norte.

When the administration's border coordinator tried to explain the details at a White House news conference, nobody heard that the parent of the child had to be here legally. Nobody heard the definition of "parole, subject to renewal." Nobody heard Roberta Jacobson, the border coordinator, when she said, "The border is not open." Who are you going to believe, administration officials or your own eyes?

Not only does the crisis pose a danger to the integrity of the southern border, but to would-be migrants themselves. The papers say the detention facilities down there are dangerously overcrowded, which is exactly what nobody needs during an ongoing pandemic.

The Washington Post reports that children are being kept "waiting in cramped and austere holding cells with concrete floors and benches" where the lights are kept on 24 hours a day. We can only imagine the gnashing of teeth in the media if the president was still named something like "Donald Trump."

The Health and Human Services Department has announced plans to open shelter facilities in Texas and as far inland as San Francisco. How does that message play?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the press that the "situation at the southwest border is difficult." But in the next breath he rejected the Trump administration policy of sending children back across the border when they're caught. "They are vulnerable children, and we have ended the prior administration's practice of expelling them." How does that message play?

While all this is going on, the administration is pushing legislation through Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of people in this country illegally, and to stop construction on the border wall. How does that message play?

The border crisis, the numbers of migrants being held in close quarters, the number of kids making the crossing alone, the danger this poses to this country and those trying to get into it . . . . All of it could have been predicted.

That's inexcusable for somebody who's been studying national and international politics as long as Joe Biden.